Annual junior convention
Buy Now

The Wisconsin Holstein Association will hold its annual Junior Holstein Convention in collaboration with the Manitowoc/Calumet Junior Holstein Association at the Holiday Inn in Manitowoc, Jan. 6-8, 2023. Youth from across the state will be recognized for their outstanding achievements in multiple categories. The top award recipients for those excelling with their Junior Holstein projects will be the Distinguished Junior Members (ages 17-21), Young Distinguished Junior Members (ages 13-16), and 12 & Under Recognition award winners (ages 12 and younger). They will be recognized on the Saturday evening of convention, Jan. 7, 2023.

Recognized with YDJM awards this year are Justin and Katie Brandel and recognized with DJM is Ashley Brandel, Children of Matthew and Tracy Brandel. Their family partners in Straussdale Holsteins LLC, where they milk 160 Registered Holsteins near Lake Mills in Jefferson County.