The Wisconsin Holstein Association will hold its annual Junior Holstein Convention in collaboration with the Manitowoc/Calumet Junior Holstein Association at the Holiday Inn in Manitowoc, Jan. 6-8, 2023. Youth from across the state will be recognized for their outstanding achievements in multiple categories. The top award recipients for those excelling with their Junior Holstein projects will be the Distinguished Junior Members (ages 17-21), Young Distinguished Junior Members (ages 13-16), and 12 & Under Recognition award winners (ages 12 and younger). They will be recognized on the Saturday evening of convention, Jan. 7, 2023.
Recognized with YDJM awards this year are Justin and Katie Brandel and recognized with DJM is Ashley Brandel, Children of Matthew and Tracy Brandel. Their family partners in Straussdale Holsteins LLC, where they milk 160 Registered Holsteins near Lake Mills in Jefferson County.
Justin, 12, helps with various farm chores including working with show calves. He is in the seventh grade at Lake Mills Middle School and enjoys participating in 4-H, Junior Holstein events, and volunteering at various dairy promotion activities in his community as well as showing lambs, playing basketball and training his mini donkeys.
Katie, 13, enjoys working with her show cattle and helping out on the family farm. Katie is in the eighth grade at Lake Mills Middle School and enjoys participating in 4-H, Junior Holstein events, and volunteering as various dairy promotion activities in her community as well as playing basketball and soccer.
Ashley, 16, is very active on her family dairy farm. She is a Junior at Lake Mills High School where Ashley is active in basketball. She is member of the Jefferson County Junior Holstein Association, South Side Eagles 4-H Club, and Lake Mills FFA where Ashley participates in various showing, judging, quiz bowl, and dairy promotion events.
The Wisconsin Holstein Association is a nonprofit organization that strives to increase knowledge and provide opportunities to youth by involvement through the Registered Holstein project. The Association positively influences young people by recognizing and congratulating their achievements and accomplishments in the dairy industry. For more information on WHA, visit www.wisholsteins.com or call 1-800-223-4269.