Selck
Acting Lake Mills police chief Mick Selck (center) talks with a pair of local residents during an open house held July 19 at city hall. He is one of two officers left in the running for the police chief’s seat in Lake Mills.

 Cara L. Dempski

A consultant hired by Lake Mills to review its municipal staffing and service levels says that the city is struggling to hire and retain employees, in part due to the wages that it offers.

The staffing report, delivered to council members at their Feb. 7 meeting, identifies two dozen city employees who are paid less than what consultants deemed a “competitive” rate, sometimes by multiple thousands of dollars per year.