The Lake Mills Fire Department, located at 120 Veterans Lane, will be part of a new joint fire and EMS department after a City Council vote aiming to relieve staffing shortages.

 Harrison Freuck

The Lake Mills City Council voted to create a unified fire and EMS department, taking a step forward after a year of murky debate on the future of EMS service in the city.

Alders voted 3-1, with one abstention, to have the City Manager blueprint the new service model, which will entail hiring four new full-time staffers while continuing to rely heavily on volunteer and paid-on-premise responders.

