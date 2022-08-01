The Jefferson County Highway Department was found Wednesday working on County Highway A, south of US Highway 18 and north of US Highway 12. More work is scheduled to follow on the same road from Highway 18 to Crossman Road next week. The work Wednesday included resurfacing. According to Jefferson County Highway Department Commissioner Bill Kern, some culverts will be replaced, followed by the mill and overlay of existing, deteriorated asphalt pavement.
County Highway S near Lake Mills is set to be closed until early September due to construction.
The Jefferson County Highway Department will be resurfacing County Highway S from County Highway A to County Highway B in early August. The work is scheduled to start the week of Aug. 1.
The highway department said in a release that crews plan to pulverize deteriorating asphalt, install culverts, grade, compact and pave the road.
The road will be closed to through traffic during construction, but access will be allowed for local residences and businesses, and emergency vehicles. The road will stay closed until early September, the department predicts, depending on the weather.
Please use caution within the construction areas and please keep children away from the operations. If you should have any questions, please feel free to contact Highway Department at 920-674-7265.