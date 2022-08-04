The Lake Mills city council has officially chosen Drake Daily, current village administrator for New Glarus, as the next city manager.

Daily, who has spent the past three years as the village administrator in New Glarus, was selected by the city council as the city manager over three other interviewed candidates. Daily’s hiring was approved at a council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

