The Lake Mills city council has officially chosen Drake Daily, current village administrator for New Glarus, as the next city manager.
Daily, who has spent the past three years as the village administrator in New Glarus, was selected by the city council as the city manager over three other interviewed candidates. Daily’s hiring was approved at a council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
“It was great to have community involvement in the process and we got some great feedback from the community,” council president Greg Waters said at the Aug. 2 meeting. “I think that we ended up with a strong candidate here with Mr. Drake Daily and I look forward to working with him.”
Daily earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from UW-Madison in 2014 and a master’s in policy and public management from UW-Madison in 2015. He will replace current city manager Steve Wilke, who is set to retire Sept. 8.
The role of the nonpartisan city manager is to carry out policies implemented by the council and “ensuring the entire community is equitably served,” the City of Lake Mills website states.
Prior to his current role with New Glarus, Daily worked as an administrative intern with Waunakee and Middleton and as a management analyst with Sun Prairie.
City council was considering four candidates in early July. They were Daily, Patrick Marsh, Guy Scaife and Nathan Thiel.
Marsh was a former city administrator in Fitchburg and Monona, before working in Fernley Nevada. Scaife was an administrator or manager in towns in New Hampshire,Conneticut and Maine. And Thiel has worked in village and city administrative roles in Illinois, Texas, Mauston and Pleasant Prairie.
All four candidates participated in a meet and greet and roundtable discussion held by Legendary Lake Mills on Friday, July 8. At the event, the four candidates met with about 50 community members, 40 of whom responded with feedback on the candidates for the city to work with.
The following day, July 9, the city council interviewed all four candidates and chose Daily as the top candidate. Since that time, city attorney Daniel Drescher and the executive search consultant negotiated and agreed to terms with Daily, who will be paid an initial annual salary of $115,000 and is expected to start in early September.