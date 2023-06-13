Cora Smith models her kitty face painting at the Lake Mills Elementary School PTO Carnival. Over $3,750 was raised for Cora and her family who lost their home to a fire. Special thanks to the PTO carnival volunteers and community members who showed their support of the Smith family.
Liam Smith models his baseball face painting at the LMES PTO Carnival. Over $3,750 was raised for Liam and his family who lost their home to a fire. Special thanks to the PTO carnival volunteers and community members who showed their support of the Smith family.
Cora Smith models her kitty face painting at the Lake Mills Elementary School PTO Carnival. Over $3,750 was raised for Cora and her family who lost their home to a fire. Special thanks to the PTO carnival volunteers and community members who showed their support of the Smith family.
Liam Smith models his baseball face painting at the LMES PTO Carnival. Over $3,750 was raised for Liam and his family who lost their home to a fire. Special thanks to the PTO carnival volunteers and community members who showed their support of the Smith family.
Lake Mills Elementary School PTO is pleased to share the results of the LMES PTO Carnival. The event was held to celebrate the end of the school year as well as benefit an LMES family who lost their home in a fire last month.
During the two-hour event, more than 700 children and families arrived to play games, jump on inflatables, get a face painting or sink their favorite teacher in a dunk tank. Cotton candy and pizza by the slice fueled the carnival goers. The PTO had previously hosted a Spring carnival annually, though the pandemic forced cancellation in recent years.