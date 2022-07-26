The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 cost Fort Atkinson Post 166 the chance to host the 2020 Class AA State American Legion Baseball Tournament.
The American Legion saw fit to make amends by offering the 2020 host cities the chance to host this year’s tournaments. As a result, Fort Atkinson is preparing to host this year’s Class AA state tournament, with a full slate of games beginning on Friday at Jones Park.
“They offered it to all those sites that had been offered to have it that year,” Fort Atkinson American Legion baseball coach Andy Schwantes said. “Everyone renewed that was supposed to. Our guys are excited. We thought we were going to have a good team that year, which is why we wanted it. Even though our spring season wasn’t where we thought it would be, we’ve been playing well the last few weeks.”
The Hawks earned an automatic berth as tournament hosts and carry a 15-12 record into the event. They host Holmen in the final opening day game at approximately 7:15 p.m.
The Hawks plan to honor the 2020 Fort Atkinson team whose season was wiped out by the pandemic.
“We’re trying to get most of the guys from the 2020 team back before our game Friday, seniors that year or would have been juniors that graduated last year
to come on the field, to give them some recognition,” Schwantes said.
Also being recognized are three community members who have been longtime supporters of the program — John Kammer, Jeff Boos and Joel Winn.
“John Kammer is our PA (public announcer) guy,” Schwantes said. “He announces home games during spring. He announces for the Generals as well on Sundays. He’s been doing it for the High School and Legion teams for 30 years, and the Generals for 25 years. He did the last state tournament they hosted in 1993. He puts in a lot of volunteer hours to announce.”
Boos is a Fort Atkinson resident who coached at every level of the community’s baseball programs. He was the head coach for the Hawks when Fort Atkinson hosted the state tournament in 1985 and was still with the program when they hosted the state tournament again in 1993.
“He’s also been umpiring 30 or 40 years,” Schwantes said. “He helps out when he can. He coached youth baseball in Fort forever and was a longtime announcer. He’s throwing out the first pitch.”
Winn is another longtime Fort resident who has played a big part in youth baseball in the community.
“He helped them get grants to renovate parks and rebuild our youth baseball park, Memorial Park,” Schwantes said. “He is a part of the Fort Community Foundation, which raised money for Jones Park. He is at every home game, always. He is a big Fort Atkinson baseball fan. It’ll be great to have him out there, too.”
Friday’s games
Game 1
10 a.m. — Beloit vs. Ashwaubenon
Game 2
1 p.m. — River Falls vs. Rhinelander
Game 3
4 p.m. — Region 4 vs. Region 5
Game 4
7:15 p.m. — Holmen vs. Fort Atkinson
Saturday’s games
Game 5
10 a.m. — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3
Game 6
1 p.m. — Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4
Game 7
4 p.m. — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3
Game 8
7 p.m. — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4
Sunday’s games
Game 9
11:30 a.m. — Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7
Game 10
2:30 p.m. — Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8
Game 11
5:30 p.m. — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8
Monday’s games
Game 12
3:30 p.m. — Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11
Game 13
6:30 p.m. — Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11
Tuesday’s games
Game 14
4 p.m. — Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13
Game 15 (if necessary)
7 p.m. Winner Game 14 vs. Loser of Game 14, if first loss