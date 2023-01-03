After a year of deliberation, the Lake Mills City Council resolved in December to create a joint fire and EMS department within the city.
The decision put to rest some of the biggest questions about the future of EMS service in Lake Mills, as the city and its current provider, non-profit Lake Mills EMS, are set to cut ties at the end of June 2023.
With the new department, the city will take a step towards using full-time staffing for both fire and EMS services, seeking to reduce reliance on a dwindling population of volunteer responders.
Much is still to be determined about the new department. But through council discussions and documents, a plan is starting to take shape for how it will function, from both a staffing and budgetary standpoint.
Staffing structure
The chosen path will create a joint department with a total of six full time staff members.
The current fire department employs its chief and a fire captain as full-time employees, but uses on-call members in order to respond to fire calls. The council has now moved to add an EMS captain and three cross-trained responders.
Those full-time employees would man the fire/EMS department during normal working hours on weekdays, according to a draft staffing schedule in a memo to the council from City Manager Drake Daily.
But during evenings and weekends, or weekdays when additional emergency calls come in, the department would be reliant on paid-on-call and paid-on-premise employees.
The decision to staff with full time responders during weekdays was a slight departure from recommendations from consultant McMahon, hired to conduct a staffing study of emergency services this fall. McMahon recommended hiring an EMS captain and six full-time EMTs/firefighters.
Transitioning to full-time responders has long been near the top of the city’s list of options for future service, and has been the chosen path for many Wisconsin municipalities. But while any joint department in Lake Mills would still make use of paid-on-call and paid-on-premise responders when additional hands are needed, the decision not to match the recommended full-time staffing levels means additional reliance on that extra help
Paid-on-call responders are those who may be paged in from home or work when an emergency arises. Paid-on-premise refers to part-time shifts where those responders are already at the fire or EMS station.
The city’s hope is that volunteer responders are easier to muster during times that are less likely to conflict with other jobs—one of the reasons that volunteer rosters have been increasingly difficult to fill, Alder Liesa Kerler said.
The draft staffing schedule plans to have four or five full-time responders at the station during business hours on workdays.
Alder Steve Fields, who volunteers with LMEMS, expressed concerns that even that level may not be enough to get the necessary response vehicles out the door if multiple emergency calls come in at the same time.
“At the work session we were being told that we need to go full-time because we can’t get volunteers. And now we’re going back to relying on volunteers when we’re being told we can’t get them,” Fields said. “That’s a challenge.”
The fire department’s engine requires four people to man, and an ambulance requires two. That means that even with five full-time staff at the station, if an ambulance and fire truck were needed at the same time, the department would be waiting for on-call personnel before one of those vehicles could leave the station.
That challenge is not new for the city, Daily said, as the fire department already requires paid-on-call members to get its engine out the door. But by adding full-time staff, the need for additional hands can be offset.
“I would argue that under a full-time staffing mode, it would be a higher level of service than the current model,” Daily said. “We would not be waiting for personnel to respond (to get the first vehicle out.)”
But Daily’s memo to the council also acknowledged the chosen path may not be sustainable if volunteer numbers continue to drop.
“Additional full-time staff may become necessary in the near future,” the memo reads.
Fields abstained from the final vote on a service model, citing a conflict of interest as he volunteers for LMEMS.
Unlike the new department’s full-time employees, paid-on-call and paid-on-premise responders would not need to be cross-trained as both firefighters and EMTs, meaning that current LMEMS and LMFD members could work for the new department without additional training.
But Tom Murphy, president of LMEMS, told the council Dec. 15 he was unsure how many LMEMS volunteers would be willing or able to join a new department. Many of LMEMS’ volunteers live outside of the city and commute for on-premise shifts, which may not be viable for them in the new department. There are long standing tensions between LMEMS and the fire department that Murphy said could dissuade EMTs from joining the city’s ranks.
“If I’m going to convince a bunch or most of our people to come over, there needs to be some concessions I think,” Murphy told the council at its Dec. 15 work session. “I don’t have much to sell them on.”
Final budget to be determined
The precise financials for a joint department are far from set in stone.
Preliminary budget documents, prepared for the council at its Dec. 15 work session, estimated salaries and benefits totaling just under $375,000 for the four expected new hires, in addition to $54,000 each year for paid-on-premise responders.
Those same documents estimated about $194,000 in annual non-staff operating costs for the EMS side of the department—for things like billing services, medical supplies and fuel for an ambulance.
But the addition of EMS to the city’s services will also bring in revenue. The prospective department budget assumes $350,000 in annual revenue from ambulance charges, the bills paid by patients or insurers for EMS service.
That document also projected $51,000 in revenue from surrounding townships. In addition to the city, LMEMS serves portions of the towns of Lake Mills, Milford, Aztalan and Waterloo. The preliminary budget assumes that a new joint department would serve all four of those townships, like LMEMS has been, and includes that revenue in its total projected income.
The $51,000 in fees are based on the number of residents in the four townships and a per-capita rate of $17.
Those per-capita rates were one origin of the city’s split with LMEMS, after the non-profit signaled it would more than double its costs after years of a $7 per-capita rate. The $17 rate estimated in the preliminary joint department budget is the same that the city and townships are paying LMEMS for the first half of 2023.
In its 2023 operating budget, approved last month, the city designated $138,000 for EMS, enough to pay for a full year of LMEMS service at the $17 rate.
Even if an operating referendum proves necessary and passes in April, the city would not have access to the new tax revenue until 2024.
Other than what’s left of that $138,000 after June of next year, there is nothing currently budgeted for after the split with LMEMS. The city will likely dip into its savings from past years to fund the department for the second half of 2023, Daily said in an email.
Also yet to be determined are the capital costs of bringing EMS services into the city government.
The city this year used $280,000 of its ARPA funds to purchase and license one ambulance, but is planning to operate two rigs under the new department. In a recent interview, LMEMS president Tom Murphy and vice-president Jim Colegrove indicated the group would probably not donate one of its own ambulances to the city, meaning the city will likely need to purchase another in addition to other EMS equipment.
Fields also voiced concerns at the Dec. 20 meeting that the preliminary budget assumed the revenue from operating three ambulances—as LMEMS does now—but the operating expenses required for just one.
City staff will determine more specific numbers in the first three weeks of January, so the council can know whether it needs to go to referendum to fund the department. The deadline for the city to submit language and numbers for an April ballot question is Jan. 24, 2023.
Negotiations with area townships are expected to begin in early January, after the holidays, Daily wrote in an email.