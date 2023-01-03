Lake Mills Fire Department (copy for joint dept)
The Lake Mills Fire Department, located at 120 Veterans Lane, will be part of a new joint fire and EMS department after a City Council vote aiming to relieve staffing shortages.

 Harrison Freuck

After a year of deliberation, the Lake Mills City Council resolved in December to create a joint fire and EMS department within the city.

The decision put to rest some of the biggest questions about the future of EMS service in Lake Mills, as the city and its current provider, non-profit Lake Mills EMS, are set to cut ties at the end of June 2023.

