Visitors gathered in a bright and sunny Lake Mills on Saturdya, Feb. 4 for the annual Knickerbocker Ice Festival, which included ice fishing, ice softball, ice golf, ice sculptures, fish toss, a snowball eating contest and the IdiderDAD competition.
featured top story hot
In Photos: Knickerbocker Ice Festival 2023
Madeline Westberg
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Now
-
Lake Mills' Axel Oldenhoff, 12, honored as INEX Wisconsin State Champion, places 8th nationally
-
Lake Mills’ Knickerbocker Ice Festival is this weekend
-
Girls basketball: Lake Mills rallies to clip Lakeside Lutheran in overtime 39-36
-
Lake Mills students learn valuable automotive skills
-
Boys basketball: Columbus upends Lakeside Lutheran 49-46 in Capitol North clash
Latest e-Edition