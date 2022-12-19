The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills last week hosted its second glazing session for the upcoming Souper Bowl event, to be held at at the LM Elementary School on Sunday, Feb. 5. Volunteers glazed bowls that will be available for sale along with soup, bread, drinks and desserts, with proceeds going to fund local lunch money accounts and art-related scholarships.

Arts Alliance member Bud Skupniewitz will apply clear glaze and fire the bowls at his pottery studio ahead of the Feb. 5 event.

