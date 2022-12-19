The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills last week hosted its second glazing session for the upcoming Souper Bowl event, to be held at at the LM Elementary School on Sunday, Feb. 5. Volunteers glazed bowls that will be available for sale along with soup, bread, drinks and desserts, with proceeds going to fund local lunch money accounts.
Arts Alliance member Bud Skupniewitz will apply clear glaze and fire the bowls at his pottery studio ahead of the Feb. 5 event.
A third opportunity to glaze will be held at the HUB downtown Lake Mills, however the time and date are still in the works, the Alliance said.
The Souper Bowl of Caring is a national event put on by the organization Tackle Hunger to combat food insecurity. It is held every year in conjunction with the NFL's big game.