After being unable to come to a consensus on a target response time, the Lake Mills city council agreed to bring in a consultant to help it determine the future of the city’s emergency medical services.
The consultant will be paid with already budgeted city funds and is expected to be present at the Aug. 2 meeting to answer questions about what standard of service is appropriate for Lake Mills.
Council members had reached a stalemate at a July 12 special meeting trying to decide on, among other things, response times and staffing levels, as the city considers absorbing the infrastructure of the Lake Mills EMS into a city department. Lake Mills EMS is considering dissolution, and among the options are a standalone EMS department and a combination department with fire.
Lake Mills EMS could also remain as a nonprofit organization or the city could bring in another municipality’s service or a private vendor. The city’s contract with the organization ends at the end of 2022.
At a meeting in June, city manager Steve Wilke told the council the city would save money if the city were to absorb the EMS because of consolidation of equipment and potentially staff. If it were to be absorbed into the fire department, it would also reduce the need for two different buildings for the two services.
Both Lake Mills EMS and the city’s fire department have suffered from significant staffing shortages.
Council president Greg Waters told the Leader last week the main question is the correlation between the cost and staffing levels, which essentially determines response times for emergency calls.
“As we improve the service and have shorter response times, of course there’s going to be an increased cost associated with that,” Waters said. “So we just want to get a better understanding of what that cost would be. It seems like the council generally is hoping for a six-minute response time.”
The EMS has a response time of just under 11 minutes, driven mostly because it makes significant use of on-call technicians.
The consensus among council members at the July 12 meeting appeared to be a response time reduced to between six and eight minutes. However, EMS director Dave Larsuel and president Tom Murphy, who is an EMT, said that wouldn’t be realistic with on-call staffing because it can take several minutes for staff to reach the station, get dressed and drive to the site. Larsuel said an improvement in response time would require more full-time, on-location staff.
Council members also asked Larsuel, Murphy and fire chief Todd Yandre about what sort of training is required for EMTs, the licensing of both the EMS and the fire department and fire department response times.
The fire department is licensed as an EMT, non-transport service – the basic level of emergency service – Yandre reported. The EMS is licensed as an advanced EMT service, which requires at least one advanced EMT on the first ambulance out of the station. Other ambulances need to have at least one EMT.
Yandre said the fire department could elevate to an AEMT service with an increase in staff with higher levels of training, either through hiring or training of existing staff or a mix.
Of the 35 total members of the fire department, 25 of are licensed for some level of emergency medical services. That includes three AEMTs and one paramedic, which is the training level above an AEMT. The department is planning to hire another AEMT, Yandre said, adding that one staff member is in the process of completing paramedic training.
Council meetings are held in-person in the council chambers located on the second floor of city hall at 7 p.m. Meetings are also live-streamed via the council’s website at https://bit.ly/3Oe9N1J.