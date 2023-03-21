Greg Waters
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running
I have worked and lived in the Lake Mills area for over 25 years. All three of my children graduated from Lake Mills High School and truly enjoyed the experiences offered to them while growing up in our community. My work experience includes developing, acquiring, and managing businesses for Johnson Health Tech, where it is important to understand the challenges and immediately develop creative solutions to move the business forward. My wife, Pamela is the Director of the Jefferson County Literacy Council.
It has been my honor to serve Lake Mills as a Council Member for the past two years. I am grateful and humbled by the support I’ve received. I am seeking a second term so we can continue to bring a common-sense approach to many important issues facing our community. I am here to listen to your concerns and take appropriate action. Lake Mills is facing numerous challenges that have accumulated over the years and I believe we can overcome them by working together. I am committed to finding positive solutions that benefit all residents. Let’s work together and build a stronger community for ourselves and our families!
By the time of the April election, the city council will likely have chosen an EMS contractor for the near future. In the long term, what mode of service or strategy would you want the city to take in maintaining EMS coverage while handling rising costs and labor shortages? And what should we take away from the difficult decision process around EMS from 2022?
We have all watched this issue build over the past 20 years knowing the Lake Mills model would not be sustainable as other communities shifted to full-time staff. Our community has many volunteers who have and are currently providing essential community service within LMEMS and our Fire Department.
Recently, volunteerism has dramatically declined in the US, particularly in emergency services. Lake Mills is feeling this impact as the LMEMS gave notice that they would cease operations at the end of 2022. They later extended that deadline to June 30, 2023, to allow our community more time to review and implement an EMS solution.
City Council is currently reviewing an interim (3-year) solution to contract with an EMS provider for the immediate best service for our community. The plans include two ambulances housed within the Lake Mills Fire Department. The 1st responder will be the contracted service with full-time staff and the Lake Mills Fire Department serves as the 2nd responder. A 3rd responder is available from neighboring communities by the contractor depending on City Council’s choice.
Long term, I believe the best solution is a strategy that combines the Fire Department and EMS so they can share full-time staff and reduce overhead. This is a strategy used by many municipalities as they wrestle with the cost and the labor shortage questions. The next question is developing an efficient model to maximize service for all communities involved at a fair price. As we develop this model, we need to be aware of grant opportunities to lower implementation costs and find ways to share certain costs at the county level. Lake Mills will need people who understand how to identify challenges and work with others to implement solutions that ensure the safety and well-being of our community.
How should the city balance the need for growth with maintaining the small-town character of Lake Mills?
This is the first question that came up when all five City Council seats changed in the Spring of 2021. We heard concerns from the community that growth needed to be addressed strategically. It was clear that priorities and direction needed to be established for our community. After reviewing the strategic and comprehensive plans Council determined that these documents needed to be updated to better reflect the needs of Lake Mills.
During the Strategic Planning process, Council discussed the plan in five open City Council meetings and four open workshops to provide opportunities for community feedback. Mission and Vision Statements, Community Values, 5-Year Goals, and Strategic Objectives were developed. In our SWOT Analysis, we identified that an opportunity existed to further support and grow the small-town atmosphere of Lake Mills. As Council President, I have asked all city boards to use this document as a resource and encourage everyone to review the document on the City of Lake Mills website.
The 2009 Comprehensive Plan is currently under review at the Plan Commission level. To help with this process, a survey was conducted with 718 respondents providing community feedback and direction related to the Comprehensive Plan. We received helpful feedback and anticipate the Comprehensive Plan will come before City Council for approval this Spring after other city boards review specific sections.
Lake Mills needs to maintain the historic look and feel that attracted many of us to this community. It takes smart growth to maintain our services and natural resources while keeping our small-town values in place. While some growth is inevitable, it is important that we are good stewards and always look out for the best interest of Lake Mills.
Costs for the city to provide services are going up, and right now, revenue isn’t keeping pace. As operational budgets get tighter, how should the city balance rising costs with the potential burden on taxpayers?
In the state of Wisconsin, municipalities receive revenue primarily from property taxes and state funding. Wisconsin enacted limits on the additional funds a municipality can raise through the property tax levy without an approved referendum. State funding to municipalities continues to decline as legislators tighten budgets. While these measures have protected the residents from higher property taxes, it has taken a toll on the public infrastructure and community services. The negative impact only worsens as inflation increases and the price of services escalates.
Cities need to prioritize to operate within a balanced budget environment. Lake Mills’ biggest upcoming challenge is staffing and adjusting to an appropriate pay scale. It will take creative planning to properly move in this direction before the next budget cycle.
My experiences include 30 years of writing business plans that produce profits in a competitive marketplace while paying competitive wages. I was also a board member for Fort Healthcare during the enactment of the Affordable Care Act, which forced hospitals to adapt to the new costing structures. While many hospitals consolidated, Fort Healthcare was able to adapt and remains a viable independent hospital for our region while receiving “Best Place to Work” awards. These challenges are similar to those currently facing the City of Lake Mills.
The biggest financial challenge for our city residents moving forward is the $55 million Wastewater Treatment Plant. While I opposed the WWTP due to the expense of moving our discharge to a larger body of water, I continue to work for positive solutions to properly address our waste with better technology and more affordable infrastructure.
The next 3 years will be important for Lake Mills as upcoming decisions will shape our community for this century. I hope you will consider voting and thank you for reviewing the candidates.
Todd Temperly
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running
I have lived in Lake Mills since 1998 with my wife. My son is in college. I served 3 terms on the council between 1998 and 2008. I am currently on the Public Works Board, Economic Development Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals. I am a software developer writing software to manage warehouses.
One of my priorities is to restore the volunteer boards back to where they were in the late 90’s where they were an equal partner in gathering facts and decision making before the city started spending thousands on Dane county consultants planning our community, especially Sandy Beach. The city can spend a few hundred dollars on a license for survey software for as many polls as possible conducted by our citizen boards rather than paying thousands for 1 survey having a consultant do it.
Also the zoning laws designed for new development is adding unnecessary costs for homeowners in the older neighborhoods when doing reconstruction.
By the time of the April election, the city council will likely have chosen an EMS contractor for the near future. In the long term, what mode of service or strategy would you want the city to take in maintaining EMS coverage while handling rising costs and labor shortages? And what should we take away from the difficult decision process around EMS from 2022?
It is not just EMS coverage at risk. There were 2 past studies in the late 1990’s and around 2015 forecasting a decrease in available firefighters who can depart their day jobs to respond to calls. The issue has been well known for 2 decades. Both studies called for a hybrid model of starting out with full time firefighter/EMS personnel because full time separate firefighters and EMTs add expense. Since one of the leading causes of death for firefighters responding to calls is medical issues, makes sense the Fire Department also has EMT skills to quickly respond.
Of course, this will require a referendum like Ft. Atkinson and Whitewater which passed because their councils held public information meetings and invited the public to make comment and ask question. The Lake Mills council stalled in this kind of process to wait for the new City Manager despite a deadline. Why the other Jefferson County cities were able to make a decision and not Lake Mills? On average, 85% of Fire/EMS referendums pass in Wisconsin.
There was a city board for the Fire Department Budget which included the townships since they are a source of firefighters and funding. It seems they were excluded from the start on this and are now turning to Cambridge. If the county decides to fund EMS, they also have revenue constraints and would rely on a county referendum to raise new money for EMS. So a city or county referendum is in order.
How should the city balance the need for growth with maintaining the small-town character of Lake Mills?
I belong to a movie club in Watertown and I hear from my fellow Watertown members that despite a population of 22,000, people of Watertown feel they are a small town whose small town character is threatened. And I hear the same complaints that their city government relies too much on expensive outside consultants advising them on spending projects and the lack of local control over maintaining the small-town character.
Lake Mills has a problem with Dane County planners steering our city to big city projects. Like bike only boulevards and a banquet hall at Sandy Beach. Why does the Planning Commission meetings have 2 planners?
Since we are paying county taxes for a County Planner, Lake Mills should look at using a Jefferson County based Planner instead. It seems to be working for the townships.
Costs for the city to provide services are going up, and right now, revenue isn’t keeping pace. As operational budgets get tighter, how should the city balance rising costs with the potential burden on taxpayers?
Before 2006, the city was allowed to increase the levy by the inflation rate. But since then the 0% limit imposed by the state Assembly is one of the strictest limits in the nation unless there is a referendum to increase the levy limits for adding employees or facilities, like a restaurant. Despite the tax levy limit, the police department still requests raises based on inflation.
The state allows cities to use debt service to cover the inflationary increases in expenses. The Lake Mills Debt Service Levy in 2018 was $1,481,200 jumping to $2,145,300 in the 2023 budget which was a 44.8% increase which is a 9% increase annually. This is not sustainable and should have been information in recent surveys where the public support new spending projects. Had this information been in the survey, not doubt it would have changed the results encouraging taxpayers to reduce their requests for more spending.
Even before 2006, I was the sponsor of the current Lake Mills city ordinance requiring advisory referendums on new buildings. My philosophy when it comes to spending is, it is not my money. Is the spending request required by state law? What are the consequences if we do not approve the spending request? Is the service offered by the private sector?
What does not help is spending thousands on outside consultants telling us to spend more money on facilities and projects.