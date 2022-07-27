The Lake Mills city council is expected to finalize its 2022 strategic plan in the next month, to give city leaders a guide to meet future goals and identify areas of improvement for the next five years.
While the plan hasn’t yet been finalized, the publicly-available draft identified issues such as public safety, the wastewater treatment plant, Sandy Beach, community engagement and infrastructure improvement as key areas for improvement between 2022 and 2027.
The plan, which was developed across three meetings with Cream City Marketing’s director of creative strategy Erin Shields Ylvisaker in May 2022, was supposed to be finalized at the council’s July 19 meeting. Instead, council members decided to postpone the vote to August to allow for revisions, suggestions and public input.
The plan draft opens with the city’s mission and vision statements. The mission statement reads, “The City Council sets policy and enacts legislation to facilitate the public safety, health and welfare of its citizens through strong community relations and fiscal responsibility.” The vision statement reads, “Lake Mills is a vibrant city that fosters quality of life and economic vitality, and preserves our community and natural resources for the well-being of our citizens and visitors.”
The plan includes a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis, which describes key areas to watch as the city progresses over the next five years. Lake Mills’ strengths, the report said, include location, natural resources, the downtown atmosphere and charm, the ability to attract and retain residents, and a variety of entertainment.
Weaknesses identified include communication with residents, a lack of affordable housing, a lack of shovel-ready land for large employers, a lack of employment opportunities, a lack of diversity and a perception of city leaders being reactive instead of proactive.
Despite the weaknesses, the plan recommends potential solutions for communication improvements, an updated comprehensive plan to manage growth, solution-oriented responses from city leaders, and supporting and growing the small-town atmosphere.
The communication improvements include measuring engagement with public surveys, an increase in city council meeting notices, and the participation of citizens on city committees and boards.
The plan outlines issues that will require the city’s focus in the coming years. This includes improved public safety services, a new wastewater treatment plant, the development of Sandy Beach on the city’s southwest side, and an improvement in communications between the city and residents to encourage more public engagement.
The city’s strategic plan is expected to be discussed at the Aug. 2 city council meeting. A draft of the strategic plan can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3RTho8K.