The Lake Mills city council finalized the city’s 2022 strategic plan, which was created to give city leaders a guide to meet future goals and identify areas of improvement for the next five years.

After tabling the vote on finalizing the plan at the July 19 city council meeting to give council members time to propose revisions, the city council voted unanimously to publish the plan at the Aug. 2 meeting.

The City of Lake Mills Water Pollution Control Facility, often referred to as the wastewater treatment plant, may have a new home in the future. Retiring city manager Steve Wilke said the city is currently looking into real estate to potentially develop a new plant.

