The City of Lake Mills Water Pollution Control Facility, often referred to as the wastewater treatment plant, may have a new home in the future. Retiring city manager Steve Wilke said the city is currently looking into real estate to potentially develop a new plant.
The City of Lake Mills Water Pollution Control Facility, often referred to as the wastewater treatment plant, may have a new home in the future. Retiring city manager Steve Wilke said the city is currently looking into real estate to potentially develop a new plant.
The Lake Mills Municipal Building, located at 200 Water Street, houses several city departments and amenities. It is also the polling place during elections in the city, including on Tuesday, Aug. 9 for the fall primary election.
The City of Lake Mills Water Pollution Control Facility, often referred to as the wastewater treatment plant, may have a new home in the future. Retiring city manager Steve Wilke said the city is currently looking into real estate to potentially develop a new plant.
The Lake Mills Municipal Building, located at 200 Water Street, houses several city departments and amenities. It is also the polling place during elections in the city, including on Tuesday, Aug. 9 for the fall primary election.
The Lake Mills city council finalized the city’s 2022 strategic plan, which was created to give city leaders a guide to meet future goals and identify areas of improvement for the next five years.
After tabling the vote on finalizing the plan at the July 19 city council meeting to give council members time to propose revisions, the city council voted unanimously to publish the plan at the Aug. 2 meeting.
The plan, which was developed with the help of Cream City Marketing in May 2022, identified issues such as public safety, the wastewater treatment plant, Sandy Beach, community engagement and infrastructure improvement as key areas for improvement between 2022 and 2027.
The plan includes a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis, which describes key areas to watch as the city progresses over the next five years. Lake Mills’ strengths, the report said, include location, natural resources, the downtown atmosphere and charm, the ability to attract and retain residents, and a variety of entertainment.
Weaknesses identified include communication with residents, a lack of affordable housing, a lack of shovel-ready land for large employers, a lack of employment opportunities, public safety staffing, a lack of diversity and a perception of city leaders being reactive instead of proactive.
Despite the weaknesses, the plan recommends potential solutions for communication improvements, an updated comprehensive plan to manage growth, solution-oriented responses from city leaders, and supporting and growing the small-town atmosphere.
The communication improvements include engaging citizens with public surveys, an increase in city council meeting notices, and the participation of citizens on city committees and boards.
The plan outlines issues that will require the city’s focus in the coming years. This includes improved public safety services, a new wastewater treatment plant, the development of Sandy Beach on the city’s southwest side, and an improvement in communications between the city and residents to encourage more public engagement.
In the final draft, current city manager Steve Wilke, who is retiring on Sept. 8, was removed from the city members page. The final draft of the strategic plan can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3JSC2SZ.