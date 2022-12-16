Lake Mills alders have signaled their intent to move forward with creating a joint fire and EMS department for the city and likely a referendum to fund it.
In a special session Thursday, alders discussed a preliminary budget and directed staff to prepare a resolution for the Tuesday, Dec. 20, meeting, which the city manager had called a deadline for the city to commit to a service model.
The preliminary budget for the combined department showed a $476,000 annual revenue gap, based on the department structure recommended by a consultant at their previous meeting. Alders discussed modifying that recommendation to reduce costs but also the possibility of adding funds for new police officers into a potential April referendum.
If a resolution to commit to the joint department passes, the city likely would need to settle on language and final numbers for a referendum in January. The nonprofit Lake Mills EMS service has announced it will terminate its service to the city and surrounding towns by midyear, and the deadline for putting a question on the April ballot is Jan. 24.
The council’s debate on the future of EMS service in Lake Mills has raged for a year, but even as the city moves towards consensus on a joint department, many details are still to be clarified.
At a Dec. 6 meeting, a consultant presented its recommendation to bring EMS services under city administration in a joint department. That recommendation included an EMS captain and six full-time employees, cross-trained as firefighters and EMTs.
The number of staff to hire, the per-capita charges to townships in the city’s service area, pay rates for paid-on-call firefighters and EMTs and how many, if any, police officer positions may be included in a referendum ask will be determined by the city before the Jan. 24 deadline to submit referendum language.