Lake Mills EMS
Lake Mills EMS will terminate its service to the city and surrounding townships after June of next year.

Lake Mills alders have signaled their intent to move forward with creating a joint fire and EMS department for the city and likely a referendum to fund it.

In a special session Thursday, alders discussed a preliminary budget and directed staff to prepare a resolution for the Tuesday, Dec. 20, meeting, which the city manager had called a deadline for the city to commit to a service model.

