The City of Lake Mills is planning to hire a consultant to suggest the best option for providing EMS services.
That could help settle a debate that started nearly a year ago.
Until last week, the nonprofit Lake Mills EMS was scheduled to end services to the city by the end of the year. But with discussions ongoing about how to provide the service to the city and four surrounding towns, the mostly on-call organization offered last week to extend its services through June 2023.
The discussions started last fall, when LMEMS raised its per-capita rates from $7 to $15 and the city responded by voting to consider terminating its contract after this year.
The LMEMS presented a transition plan to city leaders in February, but when they couldn’t agree on equipment, the city voted in February to buy an ambulance.
The issue is complicated, with several options for providing service, including continuing with the current model, creating a standalone city EMS service and creating a combined fire-EMS service. And it involves multiple municipalities, as the towns of Lake Mills, Waterloo, Milford and Aztalan all, at least in part, currently contract with Lake Mills EMS.
Lake Mills EMS has faced difficulties with hiring and retaining staff, as well as rising costs.
Discussions for the restructuring have included several alternatives to the current system, including: a cooperative department between LMEMS and the Lake Mills Fire Department; a joint response from the fire department and another municipal EMS agency; a contract with a private EMS service; and a consolidated fire and EMS city department.
The city is also weighing the option to continue using LMEMS as it runs currently, which would require increased rates to keep the organization running. Both LMEMS president Tom Murphy and vice president Jim Colgrove noted the increased rates are still well below the average Wisconsin EMS cost of $36 per capita, as reported by Wisconsin EMS Association.
The city sent out a request for proposals from consultants Aug. 4, and Lake Mills City Manager Steve Wilke told the Leader he is hoping to have the selected consultant at one of the September city council meetings. An emergency services report will be due to the city council in late November, Wilke said, to help the city decide the best route for negotiations with LMEMS.
Wilke, who is retiring in early September, said he doesn’t believe his retirement will affect the timeline for the EMS negotiations or the discussion.
“Most of the city staff see it the same way I do, and all of the city manager candidates I talked to had read my information and were pretty well tied into that,” Wilke said. “In my mind, there aren’t a lot of options, and I don’t think that my retirement will impact the decision.”
