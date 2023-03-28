Lindsay Lang, a Lake Mills mother of three, was preparing her sons for school on the morning of Sept. 22, 2022. As she loaded two boys into the car, the third, nine-year old Jace, hopped on his bike to pedal to school.
As he rode away, Lang said she saw Jace’s helmet hanging from his handlebars, and called after him to put it on.
About two minutes after Jace left her sight, a panicked neighbor came running.
According to two legal claims she later filed with the city of Lake Mills, Lang found her son just a few blocks away, bloodied and unconscious beneath an “enormous” tree branch. The claim alleged that two Lake Mills parks employees, trimming a tree, cut the limb and it had crashed to the ground just as Jace passed underneath.
Jace suffered a concussion and multiple fractures in his jaw and needed 17 stitches on the underside of his chin. His bike helmet was broken by the limb’s impact.
“There’s two ways of looking at it,” Lang said. “Either it was a tragedy, or it was by the grace of God that he’s alright.”
City attorney Dan Drescher declined to respond to questions about the accident, including whether employees had posted warning signs where they were working.
Lang filed two claims against Lake Mills after the accident, each for $50,000. The first regarded Jace’s physical injuries and was paid by the city. The second was for her own emotional damages from finding her son badly injured after the accident. Lang filed the second claim, she said, on an attorney’s advice after medical bills and legal fees took about half of the initial payment.
“After the incident, I didn’t sleep for two weeks,” she said. “It was the scariest thing that could ever happen.”
The city council voted to deny that second claim at its March 8 meeting, following staff recommendations based on analysis by Statewide Services, Inc., which administers claims for the city’s insurer.
Drescher cited the “potential of litigation or pending litigation,” saying he was not able to discuss the matter. Lang says since the second claim was denied, she has filed no additional claims and no related lawsuit is pending.
Other than a scar, Lang said that Jace is doing “great” now.. She keeps the cracked helmet from that day “as a reminder that life can be short.”