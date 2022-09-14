The Lake Mills Fire Department was granted permission to operate a transporting ambulance at an EMT basic service level at the city's Sept. 6 council meeting. LMFD, located at 120 Veterans Lane, may play a key role in the future of EMS services for the city.
The city requested to pay for the licensing and equipment needed for the ambulance using $63,800 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The city received $626,232 in total ARPA funds, $215,963 of which was spent in February 2022 to purchase the ambulance for LMFD.
City staff requested that the council give permission to LMFD to use an ambulance as support for Lake Mills Emergency Medical Services (LMEMS), a nonprofit advanced EMT service which is likely to stop operating on June 30, 2023.
The council postponed a vote on the proposal at its Aug. 16 meeting, as council members Catherine Bishop and Steve Fields both expressed their disapproval for the timing of the proposal, as the city hired a consultant to advise it on the future of EMS services with a report due in November.
Bishop and Fields also asked for more information about the use of ARPA funds in this situation, weighing other uses of the funds.
Fields, who is also an EMT with LMEMS, proposed on Sept. 6 that going forward LMFD share a monthly report with the council including time of dispatch and arrival for the ambulance. The council agreed to require that report, and approved using ARPA ARPA funds to outfit and license the ambulance.
City manager Steve Wilke at the meeting said “there’s at least a 60-80% chance” of the ambulance being used regardless of what is decided for the future of EMS services in the city. He said in the event that the ambulance isn’t used after June 2023, it can be sold.
“Let’s say you don’t (keep the ambulance) and decide to sell it,” Wilke said. “That amount of money that you would have invested in the things that you use for the next 10 months for a decent ambulance service would be well spent providing that additional service to the community of Lake Mills.”
Council President Greg Waters agreed with Wilke, saying the investment is worth it for a service that is likely to continue even after June 2023.
“We have an ambulance ready. We need to install $60,000 worth of equipment,” Waters said. “It just makes sense at this point to get them up and running, get the repetition going for the fire department while they’re secondary. And there’s a chance that by mid-2023, they may be primary.”
Wilke said he thinks the additional ambulance service out of LMFD will be helpful for LMEMS because LMEMS covers both the city and parts of the surrounding townships of Lake Mills, Waterloo, Milford and Aztalan.
“I’m hoping that Lake Mills EMS doesn’t have any issues or any problems. I think this provides us with a good backup support for them,” Wilke said. “I know that they regularly get out the second ambulance, but that’s also including the city and the towns.”
“When we submitted our extension letter, we did not ask for help with a second ambulance,” LMEMS Vice President Jim Colegrove previously said. “What we need is help with coverage. The issue comes down to people.”
Bishop and Fields did not respond to comment about why they decided to support the final proposal despite their disapproval at the Aug. 16 meeting.