Lake Mills Fire Department
The Lake Mills Fire Department was granted permission to operate a transporting ambulance at an EMT basic service level at the city's Sept. 6 council meeting. LMFD, located at 120 Veterans Lane, may play a key role in the future of EMS services for the city.

 Harrison Freuck

The Lake Mills city council voted to allow the Lake Mills Fire Department to operate a transporting ambulance at an EMT basic service level.

The city requested to pay for the licensing and equipment needed for the ambulance using $63,800 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The city received $626,232 in total ARPA funds, $215,963 of which was spent in February 2022 to purchase the ambulance for LMFD.

