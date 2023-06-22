The Lake Mills L-Cat FFA Chapter received a GOLD Rating and 9th overall in the State for the 2023 Food For America Program Award Category. Pictured above from left to right are: Brayden Junkers, Carsyn Peterson, Karyn Boschke, Beau Schroeder, Ashley Brandel, Sydney Streich, and Rafael Chavez.
Three Lake Mills High School FFA members were recognized for achieving their WI State FFA Degree Awards at the Convention. Pictured above from left to right are: Karyn Boschke, Beau Schroeder, and Ashley Brandel.
Pictured above are Lake Mills FFA members at the opening session of the WI State FFA Convention. Front row: Lake Mills FFA Advisor Luke Wiedenfeld. Back row: Beau Schroeder, Payton Klettke, Brayden Junkers, Karyn Boschke, and Kylie Flores.
The Lake Mills High School L-Cat FFA Chapter received several honors at the 94th Annual Wisconsin State FFA Convention, which was held in Madison, WI at the Alliant Energy Center on June 12-15. Ten Lake Mills FFA members attended the Convention, along with Lake Mills FFA Advisor Luke Wiedenfeld.
While at the State FFA Convention, Lake Mills FFA members were recognized for individual and chapter awards, attended convention sessions, attended the agricultural college & career expo, listened to keynote speakers, and had the opportunity to learn about other FFA chapter programs and FFA opportunities for students.