The Lake Mills High School L-Cat FFA Chapter received several honors at the 94th Annual Wisconsin State FFA Convention, which was held in Madison, WI at the Alliant Energy Center on June 12-15. Ten Lake Mills FFA members attended the Convention, along with Lake Mills FFA Advisor Luke Wiedenfeld.

While at the State FFA Convention, Lake Mills FFA members were recognized for individual and chapter awards, attended convention sessions, attended the agricultural college & career expo, listened to keynote speakers, and had the opportunity to learn about other FFA chapter programs and FFA opportunities for students.

  