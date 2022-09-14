Lake Mills Municipal Building
The Lake Mills City Council selected McMahon Associates, Inc., as a consultant to assist the city in a staffing study on all city departments to evaluate future staffing needs, and take a closer look at EMS staffing needs. The Lake Mills Municipal Building, located at 200 Water Street, houses several city departments and amenities, including the city council.

 Harrison Freuck

