Downtown Lake Mills will soon be home to a walking tour meant to show off the city’s historic architecture and public art.
Community development group Legendary Lake Mills has been working to create a self-guided tour highlighting local landmarks and culture, said Hope Oostdik, a member of the group’s board of directors.
“We wanted to do something historic, like a walking tour,” Oostdik said. “Something that would be timeless so people could appreciate our beautiful architecture.”
The tour will start in Commons Park, with its map housed in an empty kiosk that was originally constructed about 15 years ago and housed a list of downtown businesses.
As time went on, though, featured businesses closed or relocated, and the map fell out of date and was removed from the kiosk. Earlier this year, LLM made the decision to refurbish the kiosk earlier this year, Oostdik said.
The walking tour is based on a list of historic buildings developed by Carol Skillman Harcarik, a local writer who passed away in 2019, Oostdik said. LLM members narrowed down that “long and lengthy” list, then compiled historical and architectural information about each featured building. The group has also partnered with the Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills to include public art sites on the map. Local artist Peggy Furlin created the building renderings displayed on both sides of the sign.
Sites on the tour include the 1843 home of Captain Joseph Keyes, the founder of Lake Mills, and L.D. Fargo Public Library, which was dedicated in 1902 and is on the National Registry of Historic Places.
One side of the two-sided kiosk will display a map pointing out sites of interest, while the other side will host their descriptions and histories. LLM will also install a box with brochures for visitors to take with them along the tour, said Cynthia Weston, who chaired the LLM subcommittee on the kiosk project.
LLM received permission from the city last month to make changes to the kiosk, provided that the main street organization takes care of funding for installation and upkeep.
Local photographer and designer Eli Wedel has also recently created a website that serves as a guided tour of Lake Mills historic homes, parks and churches.
Weston said she expects both the sign for the kiosk and the walking tour’s brochure to be sent to the printer “very soon,” promising its installation before the end of the year.