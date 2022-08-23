Holiday Inn Express map

The parcel at the corner of Tyranena Park Road and County Road A would house a new Holiday Inn Express.

 Mead and Hunt

A Holiday Inn Express hotel at the corner of Tyranena Park Road and County Road A has gotten its most important approval from the city of Lake Mills.

The Lake Mills City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 16, approved a request from Kingbird Real Estate II to rezone the proposed site of the hotel, allowing the development company to finalize a design with the city. 

Tags