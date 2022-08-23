A Holiday Inn Express hotel at the corner of Tyranena Park Road and County Road A has gotten its most important approval from the city of Lake Mills.
The Lake Mills City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 16, approved a request from Kingbird Real Estate II to rezone the proposed site of the hotel, allowing the development company to finalize a design with the city.
Plans show a four-story, 90-room hotel with an indoor swimming pool and meeting room. Ryan Malone, a property manager for Kingbird II, said construction of the hotel is expected to cost around $12 million.
Kingbird II has owned the property for almost 10 years and began eyeing a hotel in 2020, Malone said, before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the market. IHG Hotels and Resorts, which owns Holiday Inn Express, had been looking to put a hotel on I-94 in the Lake Mills area.
Meetings with the city restarted in earnest in February of this year, Malone said.
In last Tuesday’s meeting, at-large City Council member Catherine Bishop had attempted to postpone the rezoning until the council could vote on a proposal to apply more scrutiny to potential hotel developments. That vote failed 1-4.
Bishop’s proposal would require all indoor commercial lodging in the city obtain a conditional use permit, or CUP. Granting of such a permit would require a Plan Commission review, including a public hearing, and City Council approval.
“The CUP process would be able to give the city the input that we want on this type of development,” Bishop told the council.
Bishop’s proposal for requiring CUPs is up for a vote at the next City Council meeting. An attorney for the city was unsure if it would apply to the Holiday Inn Express project, depending on its timing if passed.
The last major hurdle before breaking ground is for the city manager to review a building, site and operation plan prepared by the developer. Kingbird II hopes to begin site preparation this fall and construction in the spring. Malone said Monday the plan had already been submitted to the city.
The city has 20 days to review the site plan. If approved, Kingbird II can then receive a building permit and break ground on the hotel. A rejected plan can be appealed.