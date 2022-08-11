RIGHT: Lake Mills EMS is a nonprofit emergency medical services organization located at 603 East Lake Street. The City of Lake Mills is pursuing potential alternatives to LMEMS, which currently provides EMS services to the City of Lake Mills and the townships of Lake Mills, Waterloo, Milford and Aztalan.
The Lake Mills Fire Department, located at 120 Veterans Lane, may play a key role in the future of EMS services for the city. One of the alternative options for EMS services in Lake Mills includes combining the fire department with EMS in a single city department.
If the Lake Mills EMS nonprofit dissolves next year as expected, the City of Lake Mills has essentially two options to cover the city and four surrounding towns – a standalone EMS department or a combined department.
And there are strong disagreements among city and EMS leaders about which way it should go.
Outgoing Lake Mills city manager Steve Wilke, who has been the city’s top administrator for more than two decades, told the Leader last week the city would be best served with a combined department. He said having staff trained as both firefighters and emergency medical technicians would reduce both costs and concerns about labor shortages.
“My argument has been that the most efficient method is to have firefighter EMTs, rather than having six EMTs and six firefighters, that’s double the wages,” Wilke said. “In my mind, it’s fiscally responsible to be organized in that fashion.”
While staffing and costs are the two key factors that prompted the Lake Mills EMS to consider dissolution and the city to seek alternatives in the fall of 2021, two leaders of the nonprofit organization disagree with Wilke’s assessment.
LMEMS president Tom Murphy and vice president Jim Colegrove told the Leader most of the organization’s part-time staff would not be able to join such a department, therefore exacerbating the staffing problems.
LMEMS has about 20 emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and many are working part time with separate full-time jobs. Murphy said he’s concerned a combined department with the higher training standards might require full-time, on-site EMS personnel, and Colegrove said he and others on staff would not join such a department.
Staffing is the biggest reason LMEMS is struggling to continue as it has been since 1974, Murphy said. While costs are clearly rising, prompting the nonprofit to more than double its per-capita rates last year, concerns about sustainability really come down to a shortage of bodies, he said.
Wilke is also concerned about staffing but looks at it from another perspective.
Volunteerism among first responders has been declining nationally for years, with a 2018 National Fire Protection Association study showing a drop from 8 volunteers per 1,000 people to 5.8. It’s only gotten worse since then, particularly in small communities and rural areas.
Wilke said volunteerism in fire and EMS has declined 25% in the last two years and 50% in the last five years, leading to rising costs and decreasing manpower. And it’s naturally most difficult to find volunteers available during regular business hours people are at work.
“I think the biggest issue is making sure that you have someone available in that key 6 (a.m.) to 6 (p.m.) range all the time, and that’s full-time employees,” Wilke said. “As with all volunteer organizations, they’re (LMEMS) thin and getting thinner.”
The staffing model would have major implications for both costs and service levels, which include both response times and medical certifications, ranging from the lowest level, emergency medical responder, to the highest, paramedic.
“Everybody has their own interests,” Wilke said. “All of us are cash strapped, so how do you make a decision when you don’t know if you can afford it? So from that standpoint, everybody knows something needs to be done. They want to keep EMS with a low response time, but to pay for that, under the conditions that exist right now, it’s difficult.”
Wilke said during the July 12 city council meeting weighing response times that using volunteers and part-time firefighters and EMTs typically slows response times.
Colegrove said being on-call rather than at the station doesn’t slow down LMEMS’s response time because he and the person he’s working with will often meet directly at the emergency scene.
And he said cross-training of firefighters and EMTs would lead to slower response times for ambulances because a department with mostly full-time employees wouldn’t have enough people to respond to multiple calls at the same time in a timely manner.
Murphy estimated that the Lake Mills Fire Department responds to between 100 and 150 calls each year, whereas LMEMS responds to 800-plus calls, or more than two calls each day.
The debate has continued throughout the summer, with the city deciding Aug. 2 to hire a consultant next month to evaluate options. Those could include the nonprofit continuing with higher rates and contracting with private services.
The consultant will be expected to create an emergency services report due to the city council in late November, Wilke said.
Ultimately, it’s about what’s best for the community, Colegrove and Murphy said.
“We have a group of people at the fire department who are trained to a certain level, we have a different group of people with LMEMS who are trained to a certain level, and we want to see the future where all of those people and resources are being used,” Colegrove said.
“Our goal here is to figure out how we can get all the resources from both of our organizations into a working relationship,” Murphy added.