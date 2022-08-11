If the Lake Mills EMS nonprofit dissolves next year as expected, the City of Lake Mills has essentially two options to cover the city and four surrounding towns – a standalone EMS department or a combined department.

And there are strong disagreements among city and EMS leaders about which way it should go.

The Lake Mills Fire Department, located at 120 Veterans Lane, may play a key role in the future of EMS services for the city. One of the alternative options for EMS services in Lake Mills includes combining the fire department with EMS in a single city department.
RIGHT: Lake Mills EMS is a nonprofit emergency medical services organization located at 603 East Lake Street. The City of Lake Mills is pursuing potential alternatives to LMEMS, which currently provides EMS services to the City of Lake Mills and the townships of Lake Mills, Waterloo, Milford and Aztalan.
