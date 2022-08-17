220818-lml-news-municipal03.jpg
The Lake Mills Municipal Building, located at 200 Water Street, houses several city departments and amenities. It is also the polling place during elections in the city, which included the Tuesday, Aug. 9 fall primary election.

 Harrison Freuck

Lake Mills city manager Steve Wilke is seeking to hire consultants to conduct a study of city staff, and emergency service needs, to help the city plan for the next few years.

The city consists of eight departments, including legal, public works, finance, administration, facilities and grounds, public safety, community planning and the library.

