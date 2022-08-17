The Lake Mills Municipal Building, located at 200 Water Street, houses several city departments and amenities. It is also the polling place during elections in the city, which included the Tuesday, Aug. 9 fall primary election.
Lake Mills city manager Steve Wilke is seeking to hire consultants to conduct a study of city staff, and emergency service needs, to help the city plan for the next few years.
The city consists of eight departments, including legal, public works, finance, administration, facilities and grounds, public safety, community planning and the library.
The staffing study will be used to determine how many employees the city needs to hire in the coming years as well as an evaluation of the city’s current employee contracts. Additionally, the study will measure the appropriate type, level and quality of city services, as well as the appropriate number of employees and contractual support needed to provide the services at the desired level, a memo from Wilke said.
As for the general city staffing study, Wilke’s memo explains that the city has recently had and is anticipating the retirements of a significant number of staff over the next three years, so city staff has determined it is time to “contemplate the future and direction of the city organization.”
The memo says that the study is meant to help improve operational performance, enhance customer service, identify future challenges, required staffing and seek efficiencies in city services.
Proposals from consultants are due to the city by Sept. 1 and city staff will select a consultant by Sept. 20. The consultant will then need to provide a report with a recommendation for emergency services employees by Nov. 24 and all other city staff by Jan. 12, 2023.
“This gives you a good opportunity to review all the staff, but particularly early information on the emergency services staff so you can make the best decision possible,” Wilke said. “I should have it out by Thursday and we should be able to review the consultants by the first (council) meeting in September.”
Lake Mills is currently weighing its options with fire and emergency medical services (EMS) for the city, as an agreement between the city and Lake Mills EMS, an independent, nonprofit organization, is scheduled to end on June 30, 2023.
The consultant will be used to advise Lake Mills which EMS options are available, cost effective and efficient for the city.
The cost of the consultant will depend on which proposal the city selects, but the cost of the consultant and the executive search for a new city manager, which was conducted in July, were included as a single line of $68,400 in the city’s annual budget, city treasurer Sam Bell said.