Lake Mills EMS is a nonprofit emergency medical services organization located at 603 East Lake Street. City staff requested that the council give permission to LMFD to use an ambulance as support for LMEMS, which is scheduled to cease operations on June 30, 2023. The request from city staff came under scrutiny by two council members as well as LMEMS.
The Lake Mills Fire Department, located at 120 Veterans Lane, may play a key role in the future of EMS services for the city. {span id=”docs-internal-guid-6b52d854-7fff-4bee-7453-cfb0e4bcffc0”}{span}City staff requested that the council give permission to LMFD to use an ambulance as support for Lake Mills EMS, which is scheduled to cease operations on June 30, 2023.{/span}{/span}
Lake Mills EMS is a nonprofit emergency medical services organization located at 603 East Lake Street. City staff requested that the council give permission to LMFD to use an ambulance as support for LMEMS, which is scheduled to cease operations on June 30, 2023. The request from city staff came under scrutiny by two council members as well as LMEMS.
The Lake Mills Fire Department, located at 120 Veterans Lane, may play a key role in the future of EMS services for the city. {span id=”docs-internal-guid-6b52d854-7fff-4bee-7453-cfb0e4bcffc0”}{span}City staff requested that the council give permission to LMFD to use an ambulance as support for Lake Mills EMS, which is scheduled to cease operations on June 30, 2023.{/span}{/span}
The request from city staff came under scrutiny by two council members as well as LMEMS, an independent, nonprofit organization that provides the city with EMS coverage.
Included in the city’s memo at the Aug. 16 was a request to pay for the licensing and equipment needed for the ambulance using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The city received $626,232 in total ARPA funds, $215,963 of which was spent in February 2022 to purchase a new ambulance for the LMFD.
Council members Steve Fields and Catherine Bishop both voiced disapproval for the city’s request, citing the poor use of ARPA funds and the odd timing.
Fields said he didn’t understand why the city is trying to get an ambulance into service through LMFD as city staff is about to hire a consultant to advise the city council on what to do about EMS services moving forward. The city voted to seek a consultant in early August, plans to hire one in September and is expected to receive an EMS report by the end of November.
“I’m curious why we’re having this brought forward if we, at our last meeting, agreed to go out and get a consultant to tell us which direction we should be going and how to spend money,” Fields said. “I don’t agree with the timing and the structure, this should be put off about six weeks before we get our report.”
City manager Steve Wilke responded saying this ambulance wouldn’t be a waste of ARPA funds because the ambulance will be used in the future no matter what the consultant advises.
“Lake Mills ambulances are the primary provider and we’ll provide support,” Wilke said. “Rather than having to use mutual aid all the time, they (LMEMS) would use this as their backup ambulance.”
The purpose of the ambulance request is so LMFD “can be used to provide joint response and support to LMEMS, assisting LMFD personnel in developing skills for emergency medical service and support LMEMS with additional staffing and response,” meeting materials said.
Bishop said she agreed with Fields because waiting a few months for the consultant’s recommendation, which is due at the end of November, won’t hurt the city’s ability to provide EMS services in the long run.
“Lake Mills EMS has said they can extend service out into the middle of 2023, which is a better position than we were in six months ago,” Bishop said. “I don’t think it hurts at this point to wait for our consultant’s recommendation before we spend these funds.”
City attorney Dan Drescher replied to Bishop and said LMEMS requested support from the city.
“(LM)EMS did ask for support from the city in providing second ambulances and helping them stay afloat until that last, drop-dead deadline that has been established as the end of June next year,” Drescher said.
Lake Mills EMS response
Contrary to Drescher’s statement about the request for help from LMEMS, department leaders said in a meeting with the Leader that LMEMS never asked for a second ambulance from the city.
“When we submitted our extension letter, we did not ask for help with a second ambulance,” LMEMS Vice President Jim Colegrove said. “What we need is help with coverage. The issue comes down to people.”
“Quite frankly, the ambulance solves absolutely nothing if you don’t have the people and they can’t transport at an AEMT level,” LMEMS President Tom Murphy said.
Murphy directly cited the letter LMEMS sent to municipal leaders at the end of July offering an extension of services to June 30, 2023. The final paragraph of the letter reads, “The EMS agrees to continue operations to allow the municipalities time to determine what service is needed and how to best provide that service. Lake Mills EMS agrees to provide assistance as needed in this process.”
LMEMS Director Dave Larsuel also said he believes that LMFD operating at a basic EMT level isn’t advisable because the department will need to call for other services outside of the area more frequently.
LMEMS operates at an advanced EMT level and Colegrove estimated that the current rate of paramedic intercepts, where a patient who needs a paramedic-level of care is transferred to a paramedic-level service, is about 10% for LMEMS. Larsuel said AEMTs can start an IV, while basic EMTs cannot, which can be the difference between life and death for a patient having a cardiac episode.
Larsuel added that it’s important for people to understand the difference between the levels of service, because it’s a jump from basic to advanced, including in what medications EMTs can administer and what types of care they can provide.
The staff of LMEMS has fallen from a peak of about 45 to just over 20 today. Larsuel said the department was at 35 staff members about 10 years ago but it has progressively fallen to the low staffing level of today. With the falling staff numbers, Colegrove said he would prefer that the city find more people to respond to calls with LMEMS, including the option to bring LMFD staff over to LMEMS to help.
Cost to the city
Fields and Bishop also both said the use of $63,800 in ARPA funds for ambulance outfitting, just over 10% of the city’s total ARPA allocation, could be better used on other issues in the city. Fields offered other options, including security cameras around the city or new pickup trucks for city departments.
Council President Greg Waters countered by saying that he believes the price tag is a low cost to improve public safety.
“$60,000 seems like a small investment to be able to improve the service in the community,” Waters said.
ARPA funds, which must be spent by 2025, can be used for a variety of public projects, including investments in infrastructure, pay for essential services and workers, COVID-19 expenditures or negative economic impacts of COVID-19, and revenue replacement for government services.
Instead of spending money on upgrading the licensure and equipment for the LMFD ambulance, Fields suggested that the council postpone a vote on the issue until the report from the consultant is complete in late November. He added that LMFD and the city should have the license application ready to go so it can be submitted at that time.
Fields and Bishop voted to postpone a vote on using ARPA funds for the ambulance to November, while Waters and council members Liesa Kerler and Michelle Quednow voted against the motion. After further discussion, a second motion to postpone the vote to the council’s next meeting on Sept. 6 was made and passed.