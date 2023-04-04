All roads open to aTV/UTV drivers

Jefferson County is one of 17 Wisconsin counties with roads open to ATVs and UTVs. 

Lake Mills council members are updating its ATV/UTV ordinance, passed last October to allow the vehicles to be used on all city roads, following a state Department of Transportation review.

The City Council passed the ordinance 4-1 at a meeting in October, designating all city roads and all county highway segments within the city’s jurisdiction as ATV and UTV routes. Liesa Kerler voted against the change, after her attempt to add stricter rules to the ordinance was defeated by fellow council members.