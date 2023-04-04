Lake Mills council members are updating its ATV/UTV ordinance, passed last October to allow the vehicles to be used on all city roads, following a state Department of Transportation review.
The City Council passed the ordinance 4-1 at a meeting in October, designating all city roads and all county highway segments within the city’s jurisdiction as ATV and UTV routes. Liesa Kerler voted against the change, after her attempt to add stricter rules to the ordinance was defeated by fellow council members.
The review is necessary before the city’s new rules can go into effect, city manager Drake Daily said. If the requested changes are passed, the ordinance will then return to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) for final approval and a permit to post ATV/UTV route signage.
In 2018 and 2019, Waterloo, Milford and the Town of Lake Mills had passed similar rules creating ATV and UTV routes in their jurisdictions.
WisDOT’s recommendations, if passed by the council, will not change how the ordinance is enforced to ATV and UTV riders in the city.
One change requires that the city itself install the required signage for the routes. The ordinance as written delegates that responsibility to Quad County Runners, a Southern Wisconsin ATV/UTV club.
The other change is to the wording of a section specifying which roads will be designated as ATV/UTV routes, limiting them to those with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less. City attorney Dan Drescher told the council at its March 21 meeting that change wouldn’t affect riders, as no roads in the city have a speed limit above 35.
“We didn’t think there was anything substantive that was being changed,” Drescher said of the recommended changes. “It seemed like it was in line with the previous action from the council.”
In October, Kerler had made a motion to add regulations on the use of ATVs and UTVs in the city, including rules that would bar them on public roads in the late evenings and early mornings and require riders under the age of 18 to wear helmets. That motion failed 1-4, with only Kerler voting in favor.
The ordinance as written requires drivers to be 16 or older with a valid driver’s license.
WisDOT’s changes came before the council for the first time on March 21, and will likely be voted on at the second meeting of this month, scheduled for April 18.