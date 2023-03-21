Miljala Channel (copy)

An overhead look at the Miljala Channel on the west shore of Rock Lake.

As plans for heavy roadwork on College Street move forward, the city of Lake Mills is taking the opportunity to test out a new form of stormwater barrier designed to limit phosphorus runoff into Rock Lake.

College Street, one of a number of older roads in the city without stormwater drains, is slated for reconstruction between North Ferry Drive and Lake Shore Drive in this year’s budget. The city will add 1,100 feet of storm sewer, 14 sewer grates and six manholes along that stretch, part of an ongoing effort to better manage chemical and sediment runoff into Lake Mills’ crowning natural feature.

Framed Inlet Protection Device

A framed inlet protection device, like the ones Lake Mills will install on College Street to combat runoff into Rock Lake.

