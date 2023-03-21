As plans for heavy roadwork on College Street move forward, the city of Lake Mills is taking the opportunity to test out a new form of stormwater barrier designed to limit phosphorus runoff into Rock Lake.
College Street, one of a number of older roads in the city without stormwater drains, is slated for reconstruction between North Ferry Drive and Lake Shore Drive in this year’s budget. The city will add 1,100 feet of storm sewer, 14 sewer grates and six manholes along that stretch, part of an ongoing effort to better manage chemical and sediment runoff into Lake Mills’ crowning natural feature.
“The storm sewers are really going to help keep any debris and phosphorus from entering Rock Lake,” Matt Hoslet, an engineer for city consultant Strand and Associates told the City Council at its Feb. 21 meeting, where it approved the reconstruction project for bid.
The project itself is nothing new—the city performed a similar upgrade on Lake Street two years ago. But with the College Street installation, Lake Mills will add what’s known as a framed inlet protection device—a first for the city that could become a staple of its water protection efforts.
The inlet protector is, in essence, a glorified colander. Fitted to sit under a drainage grate, a bag of specialized, nonwoven fabric catches water and detritus that washes in from the street. The fabric, depending on the type, can filter out particles in the water as small as four one-thousandths of a millimeter in diameter, according to a Dane County report.
These devices, the city hopes, can help stop the flow of phosphorus from soil and fallen leaves from entering Rock Lake via runoff. Build up of phosphorus, of which leaves in autumn are a primary source, can contribute to harmful algae blooms.
Phosphorus levels in Rock Lake, like most bodies of water, fluctuate by year depending on a number of factors including total precipitation. But a 2018 report from the Rock Lake Improvement Association and the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department found that, averaged across five-year periods, phosphorus levels nearly doubled between 1988-92 and 2000–04, from just over 10 micrograms per liter to just over 20.
In more recent years, total phosphorus in Rock Lake had ticked back down, the report found to around 17 micrograms per liter.
The Rock Lake Improvement Association, one of the authors of that report, was also a catalyst for introducing the inlet protectors on College Street. While the project was before the city’s public works board, RLIA president Susan Trier spoke to that body promoting a number of possible engineering changes to reduce sediment and chemical runoff, including the inlet protectors, which she estimated would cost about $350 to $500 each.
“(Trier) brought up a type of stormwater management that was low-cost that we thought was a good idea and we’re looking to incorporate it and test it out in a road that does drain into Rock Lake,” City Manager Drake Daily later told the city council.
Among Trier’s other recommendations were the installation of pervious sidewalk and road surfaces, which allow water to seep into stormwater retainers more quickly and without soaking up nutrients, and promoting practices like rain barrels and rain gardens among private residents.
Daily confirmed that the city would be installing inlet protectors on the two College Street sewer grates nearest to Rock Lake. The city will monitor their effectiveness and the strain they place on staff to routinely clear the filters, he said.
“We are continuing to look for opportunities to manage our stormwater and protect Rock Lake,” he told the council. “We understand it’s an important priority, so we’re going to take a look at this and see if it’s something we want to incorporate on a larger scale going forward.”