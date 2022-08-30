Yiannis Logothetis, Eagle Scout
Yiannis Logothetis, 17, is one of two Lake Mills teens to earn their Eagle Scout rank this summer.

 By Will Cioci/wcioci@apg-wi.com

SA Troop 148 in Lake Mills celebrated the induction of two new Eagle Scouts this August.

Yiannis Logothetis and Anton Saucedo received their Eagle Badges for years of service and leadership in ceremonies attended by their friends, families and fellow BSA members. Logothetis’ ceremony was Sunday, Aug. 27 at Sandy Beach Park. Saucedo received his Eagle badge Aug. 7.

