SA Troop 148 in Lake Mills celebrated the induction of two new Eagle Scouts this August.
Yiannis Logothetis and Anton Saucedo received their Eagle Badges for years of service and leadership in ceremonies attended by their friends, families and fellow BSA members. Logothetis’ ceremony was Sunday, Aug. 27 at Sandy Beach Park. Saucedo received his Eagle badge Aug. 7.
“It really helps build leadership,” said Jim Colgrove, an adviser for Troop 148. “Scouting in general really helps provide young men with life skills that they can’t get in other places.”
The Eagle Scout title is the highest rank a scout can achieve, and a rare honor. Requirements include earning 21 merit badges and completing a service project in the community. Only about four percent of Boy Scouts earn their Eagle Badge, said Colgrove, who assisted both Logothetis and Saucedo in their service projects.
Logothetis undertook a landscaping project at the Lake Mills EMS building. He organized a team of 44 people to build a cement retaining wall for the grounds, as well as weed, mulch and trim deteriorating greenery.
Saucedo’s Eagle Project was the construction of a trailhead kiosk for the Wallace Park story walk. Organized by the Lake Mills Library, the story walk places pages from children’s books on signposts throughout a walking trail, allowing families to read while they enjoy the outdoors.
Logothetis, 17, has been a scout since the first grade. He said what kept him coming back was the adventure of scouting.
“If you put some hard work in, you will be rewarded. Trust goes a long way,” he said of the lessons scouting has taught him.
As part of the ceremony, Yiannis presented his parents, Bill and Traci Logothetis, with their own Eagle Scout mom and dad pins.
“It’s a super proud dad moment,” said Bill. “I almost broke down a few times up there. You just see this little boy grow up over time, to see him go from being this little kid to taking control and leading and teaching younger scouts.”
Troop 148, sponsored by local American Legion Post 67, has produced 65 Eagle Scouts since its inception in 1934, according to its website.
Logothetis, a junior in high school, said he hopes to become an Assistant Scoutmaster. Saucedo is beginning his freshman year at UW-Whitewater.