Two contractors are vying to provide Lake Mills with EMS service come July, posing a decision for the city council between a cheaper short-term service or a consistent, regionalized approach developing in Dane and Jefferson counties.

The council has heard pitches from Ryan Brothers Ambulance, a private provider based in Madison, and Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission, an intergovernmental organization of area municipalities including the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and the towns of Christiana, Lake Mills and Oakland.