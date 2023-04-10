Lake Mills Fire Department (copy)
The Lake Mills Fire Department, where Ryan Brothers will station an ambulance to serve the city beginning this summer.

 Harrison Freuck

As of July 1, EMS service in the City of Lake Mills will be provided by Ryan Brothers Ambulance.

City council voted unanimously on Tuesday, April 4 to contract with the private company, declining a similar offer from the Cambridge Area EMS department and putting to bed more than a year of uncertainty as the city prepares for its current provider to end its service.