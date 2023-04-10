As of July 1, EMS service in the City of Lake Mills will be provided by Ryan Brothers Ambulance.
City council voted unanimously on Tuesday, April 4 to contract with the private company, declining a similar offer from the Cambridge Area EMS department and putting to bed more than a year of uncertainty as the city prepares for its current provider to end its service.
Lake Mills EMS, the non-profit volunteer group that has served the city and surrounding townships for nearly half a century, will end its coverage of the area at the end of June. For the last 14 months, the council has waded through a complex decision making process.
The city will sign a three-year contract for Ryan Brothers to provide paramedic-level service with one dedicated ambulance stationed at the Lake Mills Fire Department. The city will pay a $30,000 startup fee and an initial annual rate of $48 per capita, though that rate will change year-to-year based on the Consumer Price Index.
Ryan Brothers operates ambulances out of other municipalities in Dane and Jefferson counties, which will also be available to the city when needed.
The proposal from Cambridge Area EMS also offered a three-year contract for paramedic service and one dedicated ambulance, though the per-capita rate was $50, not subject to change and without a startup cost.
Council members did not discuss the options in depth at their April 4 meeting, but had convened in closed session on the issue at three of their four meetings leading up to the vote.
“Both of them were pretty close in a lot of different aspects,” Council president Greg Waters said in an interview later. But he declined to elaborate on the specific differences that informed his vote.
“I really don’t want to get into the details of that,” he said. “I think they’re both great services. It’s just that Ryan Brothers was the service that I thought was better to vote for.”
Waters also declined to talk about conversations that occurred in closed session on the issue.
The council made its decision under a time crunch caused by Wisconsin regulatory rules around EMS service. Before an ambulance provider can begin service in a new area, it must submit an operational plan for review by the state Department of Health Services. That review can take up to 60 business days.
Sixty business days from the night of April 4, when the council voted to choose Ryan Brothers, is June 29, just two days before LMEMS ceases its service.
Waters said at the meeting he hoped the city would continue to work towards an EMS solution as the three-year contract goes on. Members agreed in January, when they set aside a plan for a joint fire and EMS department, that a third-party provider was a “short-term solution.”
“The way I’m looking at it is, this is just beginning,” Waters said. “This is a solution that gets us through these three years, but we need to start looking at solutions for the future.”