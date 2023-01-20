There will be no public safety referendum on April ballots in Lake Mills, after the city council voted to commit to contracting with a third-party EMS provider, reversing course from a decision made just a month prior.
The council voted 4-1 on Jan. 19 to seek out a contracted service to hire for the city. Council member Liesa Kerler cast the dissenting vote.
Specifics of an EMS contract, including price tag and service level, will be determined in the future, as the council now seeks proposals from possible providers. Any agreement will likely require the city to find more funds than it has budgeted for the second half of 2023, as current provider Lake Mills EMS will cease its service at the end of June.
In December, the council had voted to proceed with a joint fire/EMS department model within the city, opting for a reduced full-time staffing structure based on a consultant’s recommendation.
That plan fell apart at a Jan. 17 meeting where city manager Drake Daily told the council he believed the chosen route was “infeasible” and would require a referendum to fund. A procedural mishap forced a special meeting two days later, where the final decision was made, giving some resolution to what has been a hectic year-long decision process.
A “short-term solution”
Council members agreed that a third-party contract for EMS is not a permanent fix to the city’s emergency response worries, but options to create a joint fire/EMS department, which came out costly and were designed in a rush to meet a referendum deadline, were not ready.
“It’s a great short-term solution,” councilmember Steve Fields said.
For months, the council had leaned towards forming a joint department. At a Dec. 6 meeting, a consultant hired to review the city’s staffing needs recommended a version of that model which included hiring seven new full-time staffers.
The council reviewed that structure and another, developed by city staff, that would cut the number of new employees to four and rely more heavily on a shrinking roster of volunteer responders. This trimmed structure was what the council had voted for on Dec. 20.
But Daily returned to the council saying that the chosen path wouldn’t work—there were not enough volunteers in the community to meet the need. Additionally, it would require a referendum to fund, something that the council had hoped to avoid with the reduced staffing structure.
“We need to better get our arms around the finances, the operating plan for the (joint) department,” Fields said. “I believe it’s going to go that way eventually, I just think we should walk into it a little slower, have all the numbers in front of us and not get forced into a decision.”
“This is a good way to get there more logically and more financially responsibly,” he said of the third-party contractor.
Council president Greg Waters also saw the chosen service as a short-term fix.
“It’s the best option available to maintain the safety of the community at this point. I feel good about that,” he said. “But I think we need to take steps within the next couple of years to bring a unified service that will be the best solution.”
But a contracted service does not solve another issue that the council had hoped to tackle with the joint department: a dwindling number of fire department volunteers.
First responder departments across the state have struggled to maintain their volunteer rosters in recent years. A shrinking roster is a primary reason that LMEMS has said it cannot continue its service, and the Lake Mills Fire Department has seen similar issues.
Kerler, who voted against the third-party contractor option, cited that concern. A joint department with full-time staff, cross-trained as both firefighters and EMTs, would have aimed to solve both problems.
Hiring a third-party contractor “doesn’t address future firefighter concerns,” Kerler said. “We’ll be back having this same conversation soon on the fire side.”
Waters agreed, but said the price of the joint department was too high right now.
“We need to look at growing our city and having more revenue from more residents, or bringing that cost down somehow,” Waters said.
Fields put it somewhat more succinctly: “We need more time and more money.”
Without referendum, funding source unclear
The council needed to make a decision at Thursday’s meeting because the state’s deadline for local governments to submit referendum language for the April election, Jan. 24, was just days away.
The council had been eyeing adding a referendum to the ballot this spring, ranging from $280,600 to $441,500 for EMS services, but by not creating a joint department this year, the council set that possible referendum down.
The council had also considered adding up to $215,000 to a referendum, intended for additional police officers in the city, before abandoning the ballot question.
Kerler also voted against hiring an EMS contractor because she wanted to pursue a referendum to cover the increased spending that a third-party contract would require.
In November, the city budgeted $138,000 for EMS in its 2023 budget. The one third-party proposal that the council has already reviewed would cost up to $283,000 annually, depending on the participation of surrounding townships.
Based on the gap between those two numbers, Kerler made a motion to commit to a $145,000 referendum. That motion failed 1-4.
“I want to make sure we are all very clear, it will cost more than we have budgeted in 2023,” she said. “It is not a zero-cost option. I want to make sure people understand that.”
But after the meeting, Kerler said she also thought the contractor was a good short-term solution.
Daily said the council could choose to go to referendum, but he believed the city could find excess funds through cuts in other places. He has previously said some money could come from an unreserved fund balance, essentially savings from past budgets.
“While it’s a significant amount of money in the budget, it’s not insurmountable,” Daily told the council. “There would be sacrifices made.”
Cost, service level to be determined
The city’s next step is to seek proposals from possible contractors for the council to review.
The one proposal already before the council comes from Ryan Brothers Ambulance, a Madison-based provider that currently operates ambulances out of Madison, Deerfield, Fort Atkinson, Janesville and Sun Prairie.
That proposal promises one ambulance to be stationed in Lake Mills with 24/7 paramedic-level service, and the possibility of assistance from other Ryan Brothers service areas.
The Ryan Brothers proposal would cost the city from $193,000 to $283,000, depending on buy-in from the towns of Lake Mills, Aztalan, Milford and Waterloo, also covered by LMEMS and seeking options to replace that service. The proposal includes a $30,000 startup cost and requests a multi-year contract.
The city is paying LMEMS a $17 per-capita rate for the first half of 2023. The Ryan Brothers proposal ranges from $29.93 to $51.30 per capita.
Daily said that he and fire chief Todd Yandre believed the current fire department building could accommodate a contractor’s equipment, meaning the city would not have to pay to rent space for third-party’s ambulance.
The city’s current contract with LMEMS requires only one ambulance, but the non-profit often runs two and occasionally three. LMEMS provides Advanced EMT service, one level of certification below paramedic.
The council has not yet set specific expectations for the level of service, length of a service contract, number of ambulances or acceptable response times in an EMS service. Fields said that he hopes to do exactly that before seeking more proposals.
“Let’s put something in writing and let people bid,” Fields said. “It’s no different from buying a vehicle, you tell them what you want and they tell you what the price is. You can purchase anything you want with the right amount of money.”
The city purchased and licensed its own ambulance for the fire department last year, which it may be able to operate in conjunction with a contracted service.