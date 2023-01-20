Lake Mills Municipal Building (copy)
The Lake Mills City Council had previously opted for a joint fire/EMS department within the city government. They abandoned that plan for the time being due to cost and staffing concerns.

 Harrison Freuck

There will be no public safety referendum on April ballots in Lake Mills, after the city council voted to commit to contracting with a third-party EMS provider, reversing course from a decision made just a month prior.

 

