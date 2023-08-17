Lakeside Lutheran faculty members 2023-24 school year are: front row, left to right: Todd Jahns, Activities Director, PhyEd; Nick Trebesch, Math; Pastor Don Schultz, Principal; Andy Asmus, Social Studies; Paul Bauer, Science; Cameron Ausen, Social Studies; Justin Vanderhoof, English, Social Studies, PhyEd. Second row, left to right: Dennis Leckwee, Religion; Craig Sonntag, Math, English; Sophia Dorn, Extended Learning Center, Math; John Dorn, Assistant Principal, Science; Matt Doering, Social Studies; Hannah Uher, Counseling; Tim Matthies, Math. Third row, left to right: Andy Rosenau, Guidance Director, Computer Science; Denice Burger, Extended Learning Center; Cathy Meier, FACS; Jodie Schommer, English, STEM Academy; Jeff Meske, Technology, Agriscience; Austin DeNoyer, Phy Ed. Fourth row, left to right: Katelyn Edwards, English; Tanya Tomfohrde, Math; Sara James, World Languages; Nathan Koerber, World Languages; Pastor Mark Toepel, World Languages; Jake Ziel, Science; Lori Tetzlaff, Art. Fifth row, left to right: Eric Dorn, Religion; Steven Springborn, Director of Choirs, Religion; Jenny Krauklis, PhyEd, Health; Steve Lauber, Director of Admissions, English; Todd Hackbarth, Math, Videography, Religion; Phil Dretske, Technology Director, STEM Academy, Computing. Sixth row, left to right: Shelly Coron, Director of Extended Learning; Dan Kuehl, Director of Instruction, English; Glen Pufahl, Director of Bands, English; Justin Gut, Science Missing from the photo: Pastor Dustin Yahnke, Religion; Erin LaPointe, Extended Learning; Andrew Willems, Media Specialist, STEM Academy Director.
Lakeside Lutheran new faculty members, front row, left to right: Austin DeNoyer, Phy Ed; Justin Gut, Science. Back row, left to right: Craig Sonntag, Math, English; Denice Burger, Extended Learning Center; Sophia Dorn, Extended Learning Center, Math.
Lakeside Lutheran faculty members 2023-24 school year are: front row, left to right: Todd Jahns, Activities Director, PhyEd; Nick Trebesch, Math; Pastor Don Schultz, Principal; Andy Asmus, Social Studies; Paul Bauer, Science; Cameron Ausen, Social Studies; Justin Vanderhoof, English, Social Studies, PhyEd. Second row, left to right: Dennis Leckwee, Religion; Craig Sonntag, Math, English; Sophia Dorn, Extended Learning Center, Math; John Dorn, Assistant Principal, Science; Matt Doering, Social Studies; Hannah Uher, Counseling; Tim Matthies, Math. Third row, left to right: Andy Rosenau, Guidance Director, Computer Science; Denice Burger, Extended Learning Center; Cathy Meier, FACS; Jodie Schommer, English, STEM Academy; Jeff Meske, Technology, Agriscience; Austin DeNoyer, Phy Ed. Fourth row, left to right: Katelyn Edwards, English; Tanya Tomfohrde, Math; Sara James, World Languages; Nathan Koerber, World Languages; Pastor Mark Toepel, World Languages; Jake Ziel, Science; Lori Tetzlaff, Art. Fifth row, left to right: Eric Dorn, Religion; Steven Springborn, Director of Choirs, Religion; Jenny Krauklis, PhyEd, Health; Steve Lauber, Director of Admissions, English; Todd Hackbarth, Math, Videography, Religion; Phil Dretske, Technology Director, STEM Academy, Computing. Sixth row, left to right: Shelly Coron, Director of Extended Learning; Dan Kuehl, Director of Instruction, English; Glen Pufahl, Director of Bands, English; Justin Gut, Science Missing from the photo: Pastor Dustin Yahnke, Religion; Erin LaPointe, Extended Learning; Andrew Willems, Media Specialist, STEM Academy Director.
Lakeside Lutheran new faculty members, front row, left to right: Austin DeNoyer, Phy Ed; Justin Gut, Science. Back row, left to right: Craig Sonntag, Math, English; Denice Burger, Extended Learning Center; Sophia Dorn, Extended Learning Center, Math.
LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran High School opened its doors to 136 freshmen on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Freshmen will begin the school year a day early to orient and learn schedules, meet teachers and peers, and explore co-curricular opportunities.
Classes began on campus for 538 students on Thursday, Aug. 17, an increase of 6.95% in enrollment from the start of 2022-23.