Members of Legendary Lake Mills gathered in dreary weather for a happy occasion last Thursday.
For months, the community development group has been working to create a self-guided tour highlighting local landmarks and culture. At Commons Park last week, just in time for spring weather, they opened that tour for business.
The tour begins in Commons Park, with its map now housed in a kiosk that was originally constructed about 15 years ago and housed a list of downtown businesses.
The tour is meant to be accessible and easy to use in the community, encourage the appreciate of local history and public art, and add another attraction for visitors to learn about the community.
As time went on, featured businesses closed or relocated, and the map fell out of date and was removed. Last year, LLM made the decision to refurbish the kiosk, Hope Oostdik, a member of the group’s board of directors said.
“We wanted to do something historic, like a walking tour,” Oostdik said. “Something that would be timeless so people could appreciate our beautiful architecture.”
The walking tour is based on a list of historic buildings developed by Carol Skillman Harcarik, a local writer who passed away in 2019, Oostdik said. LLM members narrowed down that “long and lengthy” list, then compiled historical and architectural information about each featured building. The group also partnered with the Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills to include public art sites on the map. Local artist Peggy Furlin created the building renderings displayed on both sides of the sign.
Sites on the tour include the 1843 home of Captain Joseph Keyes, the founder of Lake Mills, and L.D. Fargo Public Library, which was dedicated in 1902 and is on the National Registry of Historic Places.
One side of the two-sided kiosk displays a map pointing out sites of interest, while the other side hosts their descriptions and histories. LLM has plans to install a box with brochures for visitors to take with them along the tour, said Cynthia Weston, who chaired the LLM subcommittee on the kiosk project.
LLM received permission from the city last August to make changes to the kiosk, provided that the main street organization takes care of funding for installation and upkeep.