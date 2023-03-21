Legendary Lake Mills Walking Tour Ribbon-Cutting
Members of Legendary Lake Mills celebrated the opening of a new walking tour housed in Commons Park.

 By Madeline Westberg mwestberg@hngnews.com

Members of Legendary Lake Mills gathered in dreary weather for a happy occasion last Thursday.

For months, the community development group has been working to create a self-guided tour highlighting local landmarks and culture. At Commons Park last week, just in time for spring weather, they opened that tour for business.

