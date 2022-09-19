It’s the job of prosecutors to prosecute crimes. This shouldn’t be a controversial statement. Unfortunately, to some Democrats, it is. All over the country, but especially here in Wisconsin, district attorneys and even the attorney general refuses to prosecute criminals.
Regardless of your view on abortion, lawmakers should enforce the current laws on the books in Wisconsin. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade, Governor Evers, and Attorney General Kaul have pledged not to enforce any abortion laws in Wisconsin. We are a nation of laws. What are we if our leaders refuse to enforce them?
We deserve leaders who will enforce the law. Politicians in Wisconsin are charged with taking an oath to “take care that the laws shall be faithfully executed.” By deciding not to enforce laws, Democrats are complicit in a dereliction of duty. I don’t care if they’re a Republican or a Democrat. I’ll only be supporting politicians who follow the rule of law and take their oath of office seriously.
One of those politicians is Senator Johnson. He has consistently stood with law enforcement and aggressively investigates any instances of criminal behavior in Washington. He takes his oath seriously and believes in law in order. That’s the type of politician who should represent Wisconsin.
I look forward to voting for his re-election and encourage others to join me.
-Melissa Paul, Stoughton
November election
Our rights and freedoms are on the ballot. After decades of struggle and protest, American women finally earned the right to vote – 102 years ago. But Republican lawmakers want to turn back the clock to 1849, when Wisconsin women had almost no rights. They want to control elections so that if their preferred candidate loses they can call foul and block the will of the voters. They want to protect unfettered gun access even for people with domestic violence records. The Republican-controlled legislature are loyal to their mega-donors and wealthy corporations and their bottomless need for minimal safety and environmental protections and maximum tax breaks.
Governor Tony Evers is the only person standing in the way of the Republican-controlled legislature and their divisive values. Evers is leading the fight to protect women’s rights, expand affordable health care, and protect us from more gun violence. You can be part of the solution. For your family and your freedoms, vote for Tony Evers for Governor on November 8.
-Leslie DeMuth, Lake Mills
Jefferson County Democrats office
The Jefferson County Democrats will be opening an office at 511 W Madison Ave in Fort Atkinson. The office will be open on Saturdays from 12-4 p.m. beginning Sept. 17 and Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. beginning Oct. 4.You may pick up yard signs for free at the office, as well as donating to the Jeff Dems or volunteering prior to the election on November 8.