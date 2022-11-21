The Lake Mills City Council last week approved two of three pieces of the 2023 budget, setting a 3.7% increase in city property taxes for next year.
The general fund operating budget, which governs day-to-day spending on city services and employees, and the capital budget, which spells out investments in city infrastructure and equipment were approved unanimously at the council’s Nov. 15 meeting.
Lake Mills residents will see a city property tax rate of $8.33 per $1,000 of home value in 2023, up from $8.03 per $1,000 this year. The average Lake Mills home, valued at $236,000, can expect to pay $1,967 for the city’s share of their taxes—an increase of about $65 from 2022.
Most of the increase comes from a bump in projected debt payments in the coming year. The city plans to pay about $2.1 million in debt service in 2023, a 6.4% increase over 2022. Levied taxes for city operations increase by only about 2.4%.
The operating budget’s most significant change from 2022 is the inclusion of a full-time building inspector/zoning administrator position. Historically, the city has used private contractors for those services.
Among other changes are a 3% pay increase for city employees and a 48% increase in funding for EMS services.
Lake Mills EMS requested a rate increase in 2022 to cover rising expenses within the nonprofit volunteer department, asking for the per-capita cost of service to rise from $7 to $15 per capita. After the rate increase caused the city to consider renegotiating its contract with Lake Mills EMS and potentially moving to an internal municipal department, Lake Mills EMS offered to extend its services until June 30, 2023, to continue coverage while the city decides its future EMS move.
The capital budget dictates $4.6 million in spending on public facilities and equipment, an increase of $2.2 million over last year. Much of that increase is for planned spending on Sandy Beach renovations—the city will borrow $1.7 million for use in that project next year. An additional $300,000 in borrowing will go towards a composting program in the city’s parks department.
“I am proud of the work by our staff in completing the 2023 budget and we look forward to continuing to provide a high level of service to the community,” City administrator Drake Daily wrote. “A special thanks to (Treasurer) Sam Bell and (Assistant Director of Public Works) Duane Vandermause for their assistance in developing the budget documents.”
A third budget, for the 2023 utilities fund, will be up for a vote at the council’s Dec. 6 meeting. Action on that budget was delayed at last week’s meeting after staff noticed a typo in one line of the document.
Daily wrote in an email that the error was “simple” and had been corrected.