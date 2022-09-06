On the final Friday of each month, at the Crawfish Junction restaurant in Milford, in a back room closed to voyeurs, there is a ritual of sorts.
Some 20 men shuffle to their places around a long dining table. Their uniform is unplanned, but nearly universal: golf shirts, khaki shorts and white hair. They are adorned with jewelry of brilliant greens. They stand at attention and, as one, begin to sing.
“My frog legs ‘tis of thee, sweet pan of fricassee,” they begin. “Land where our fathers cried, for their frog legs fried.”
They let their patriotic parody ring, coming not from the mountainsides but the farms and villages of Jefferson County. These are the Froggers, and they carry on a local tradition some 60 years old: gather, drink and eat frog legs.
“We have no meetings; we have no dues,” said Larry Schultz, 77, a veteran member of the group. “We have no purpose.”
The club, whose formal — and rarely used — name is the Jefferson County Maxwell Street Frog Leg Society, dates back to the early 1960s. It began as a group of lawyers and businessmen who would lunch on frog legs together after meetings of the Jefferson County Board.
Over time, the tradition took on a sardonic formality. The club’s first president, a banker named Clarence Fromader, was awarded the title because he was last to show up to a meeting once.
Jim Clifford carries that tradition on today as current president, or “Chief Bullfrog,” as some call him. Clifford joined the Froggers a few years after its inception, he said, and got stuck with the job after another member asked him to take notes on a meeting.
“I’ve been trying to get impeached for the last 30 years,” he said. “But I can’t seem to.”
The group has hopped from restaurant to restaurant over the years but has settled into a home at Crawfish Junction, a rustic bar and grill on County Road A. Crawfish Junction does not offer frog legs on its menu; they are only for the initiated.
Each month, the back room is prepared for them, with a side table hosting a collection of frog photos, statues, signs and toys, as well as a trophy plaque heralding the winners of the Froggers golf tournament. The same room hosts an annual Christmas party with their families, wherein members contribute auction items with the proceeds donated to charity.
Chef Corey McGrath has been serving the club since he started working at the restaurant 10 years ago, he says. Each month McGrath prepares a three-course meal, leading up to the main event with salads, clam chowder and red wine. The legs themselves are coated in beer batter, deep fried and served with tartar sauce.
“Everybody says they taste like chicken. They don’t taste like chicken,” said Dennis “Rocky” Rockwood, 76. “They’ve got their own flavor.”
“They taste like chicken,” said Schultz.
The group numbers around 30 in total, Clifford estimates, though meetings average 18 to 20 in attendance. Men from Watertown, Jefferson, Cambridge, Lake Mills and Fort Atkinson make the monthly journey to Crawfish Junction.
Membership in the club is by invitation only. New inductees begin as Pollywogs and over time graduate to the ranks of Tadpole, Frog and Bullfrog. Promotions happen “basically whenever we notice a guy is still here,” Schultz said.
Froggers attending a lunch must be wearing a frog, or else incur a fine of one dollar. T-shirts, pins, caps and necklaces boast smiling amphibians as the men catch up and tell jokes.
Before sitting down to eat, the Froggers sing their anthem, joined in chorus by Crawfish Junction staff. The tune ends with a hearty “croak!” and a peace sign from each member.
Some two hours later they shuffle out, bellies full, fingers sticky, saying their goodbyes until next month.