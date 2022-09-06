Froggers Monthly Lunch
The Froggers have gathered each month since the early 1960s to dine on a delicacy.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

On the final Friday of each month, at the Crawfish Junction restaurant in Milford, in a back room closed to voyeurs, there is a ritual of sorts.

Some 20 men shuffle to their places around a long dining table. Their uniform is unplanned, but nearly universal: golf shirts, khaki shorts and white hair. They are adorned with jewelry of brilliant greens. They stand at attention and, as one, begin to sing.

