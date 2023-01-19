The Lake Mills City Council, despite its best efforts, seems intent to prove the old adage that whatever can go wrong, will go wrong.
A last-minute meeting, meant to bring resolution to the year-long process of choosing a path forward for EMS service in the city, ended abruptly on Tuesday evening as the council encountered yet another roadblock: its own procedural rules.
The meeting came just a week before the council’s Jan. 24 deadline to submit language for an April referendum, which city staff are now saying would be necessary to fund a joint fire and EMS department.
Tuesday’s agenda indicated the council would choose a final staffing structure and budget for that department and approve numbers for a referendum.
But city manager Drake Daily told the council he believed a staffing structure previously voted for by the council was “infeasible,” proposing two slightly different staffing models. Considering those new models led to confusion and missteps within the city’s procedural system that threw a wrench in the debate.
Alders were forced to adjourn the meeting early, legally unable to take action or continue their discussion.
That forced the council to schedule a special meeting for Thursday evening, Jan. 19, just five days before the deadline to approve referendum language.
Reduced staffing model “infeasible”
The trouble dates back to the council’s Dec. 20 meeting, where it had seemingly chosen its path forward for a joint department. In a 3-1 vote with one abstention, alders instructed city staff to prepare to implement the department with reduced full-time staffing from what had originally been recommended by a consultant.
With the slimmer department, the council hoped, it could avoid the need for an operating referendum, and maintain service by relying more heavily on the city’s dwindling pool of volunteer responders.
But City Manager Drake Daily returned to the council on Tuesday with two pieces of bad news: First, that even the reduced staffing structure would require a referendum to fund. Second, that it wouldn’t work.
“I do not believe implementation of that option is feasible,” Daily told the council.
The council’s chosen direction was to hire four new full-time staff—down from the seven recommended by the consultant. Its plan was to use those full-time staff to man a fire/EMS station during normal business hours throughout the work week, when volunteers are least accessible. The department would then rely heavily on volunteers on nights and weekends.
Daily said that, based on conversations with LMFD chief Todd Yandre and Lake Mills EMS leaders, he believed there simply are not enough volunteer responders in the community to fill the gaps left on evenings and weekends.
“Based on the LMFD’s current volunteer roster and LMEMS projections on their personnel joining the LMFD’s volunteer roster, there are an inadequate number of Advanced EMTs to cover the number of hours full time staff would be absent,” a memo to the council from Daily reads.
Daily brought two options to the council on Tuesday: one to fulfill the consultant’s initial staffing recommendation, and one that used the reduced staffing level but altered the shift schedule to use a mix of volunteers and full-time responders 24/7.
He recommended the first option, writing that the other would be a “significant reduction in service.”
Both of these options would require putting a referendum on the April 4 ballot to allow the city to exceed its levy limit and ask for additional funding from taxpayers.
The city is also weighing whether to add the cost of hiring up to two full-time police officers for the city, and add that to the total referendum amount. The cost of hiring two full-time police officers would be about $215,000 a year.
The amount of the referendum options range from $280,599 per year to $656,600 per year, depending on the staffing model chosen and whether the council chooses to include the police funds. This would be an ongoing operational expense, levied for each fiscal year going forward.
On Thursday, the council will also weigh an option to contract with Ryan Brothers, a private ambulance provider. That service would cost between $193,000 and $331,000 annually, depending on the participation of area townships. It would not require a referendum to fund.
A breakdown in procedure
The council’s prior vote had specifically directed staff to prepare a department model with full-time staffing during business hours. But neither of the options Daily brought to Tuesday’s meeting met those parameters.
“I believe that the intent of the (council vote) … has been fulfilled,” Daily said. “My report back to you is that it is an infeasible option to provide the service that I understand the council is expecting.”
Alder Catherine Bishop was the first to voice concerns about that. Without formally revisiting the council’s Dec. 20 vote, she said, alders would not be able to make a conflicting decision.
“The previous decision made by the council was Monday through Friday full-time staffing,” Bishop said. “To move forward on anything else disregards both our legislative intent and it erodes the council’s decision making authority, absent a motion and vote to do something different.”
Based on Bishop’s concerns, city attorney Dan Drescher told the council that they could move to rescind the previous vote and then take new action.
The council did so, and the motion to rescind passed 3-2, with Alders Bishop and Fields voting against.
Discussion then continued for just a few moments before Drescher interrupted, waving his booklet of Robert’s Rules of Order—a procedural manual that guides many governmental bodies in the U.S., including the Lake Mills council under city ordinance. In short, Robert’s Rules are legally binding for the council.
“I have a problem here. There may be an issue,” he said.
Because the motion to rescind had not been noticed on the meeting’s agenda, Drescher explained, Robert’s Rules required a two-thirds supermajority vote to pass it. The 3-2 vote did not meet that requirement, therefore the Dec. 20 vote had not been rescinded.
The council’s last option was to make a motion to reconsider its failed motion to rescind, in the hopes that it could pass with the supermajority. But that motion to reconsider needed to be made by either Bishop or Fields, who had dissented in the initial rescinding vote.
Both of those alders had expressed concerns with the options intended to be discussed—Bishop has supported contracting with a third party EMS provider and Fields has expressed concerns that even the consultant’s recommendation would leave a joint department under-staffed.
Neither Fields nor Bishop made the motion to reconsider the failed motion to rescind. After a 10-minute break for staff to consider its options, it was determined that the council could not legally consider its discussion.
As the meeting ended, Daily apologized to the council for the confusion.
“It is never my intention to subvert the will of this body,” he said. “I had a different interpretation of whether the (Dec. 20) motion had been fulfilled … I apologize for the inconvenience.”
The council decided to schedule a special meeting for Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Lake Mills Municipal Building. There, alders hope to make a vote committing the city to a new service model.