E-cigarettes

E-cigarette devices come in many varieties including ones that look like elongated USB drives, pens and traditional cigarettes.

 Amber Gerber

Lake Mills now has an ordinance on the books regulating the possession and use of e-cigarettes and other vape products, barring minors from buying or carrying the devices and prohibiting their use on school grounds.

The new ordinance passed 4-1 at the city council’s Feb. 21 meeting. Councilmember Catherine Bishop voted against the rule, saying that school district policy already covered the issue and citing concerns about punitive action against minors who may have an addiction.

