Sandy Beach is closed until further notice due to E Coli. The City of Lake Mills has the water tested on a weekly basis by Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene. Samples are taken at Sandy Beach East, Sandy Beach West, Bartel’s Beach and Tyranena Park. The most recent test results are posted. If the e-coli exceeds 235 cfu/100mL, then you are advised to take precautions while swimming. If the e-coli exceeds 1,000 cfu/100mL, then the area will be closed to swimming.

