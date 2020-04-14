Dr. Richard Mason presided over his last Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education meeting on Monday.
Mason served 12 years on the board and has been a driving force over the last several years with building referendums, the recent superintendent search and other important work.
“When I started here someone told me you will never pass a referendum in Lake Mills and we passed three,” Mason said Monday night. “The 12 years went extremely fast. It was amazing.”
He went on to say there is a great staff to work with in Lake Mills.
“Dr. Mason thanks for the 12 years of service. You have been a constant for the district,” said Pam Streich, district administrator. “Your dedication is beyond reproach. You are a true L-Cat.”
Streich also touted the three referendums passed and the return on investment Mason helped to achieve in the district.
“Thank you seems too simple,” she said.
“I enjoyed my time on the board the administration and staff have been great.”
The board will reorganize later this month with new member Amy Litscher.
