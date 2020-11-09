Riemer purchases law firm

Kiessling & Lesperance, best known for its solid reputation for handling probate, estate planning, real estate, elder law, tax preparation and business would like to announce their new ownership by Attorney Karen Riemer under the name of Kiessling & Riemer, LLC.
Karen L. Riemer, a Marquette University Law School graduate, joined the law firm in May 2017.
“I approached Bill to see if he needed another associate or law partner. I told him I was interested in working in the community where I lived and that the areas of practice he handled interested me,” Riemer said. “I had been the power of attorney for my grandmother and then settled her small estate, was the guardian of my father, was the power of attorney for my mom as I took care of her through acute myeloma leukemia. I found that at that time in a person’s life, when the person faces his or her mortality, a little support goes a long way.”
She felt she could support others through the same journey.
“I felt uniquely gifted to serve the elderly with my ability to listen and discern needs, talk to them to lighten the mood, and arrange for resources to address their needs. It’s a combination of emotional counseling, legal counseling and medical coordinating,” she said.
In addition to her business and human resources background, she brings insurance and litigation experience to support a variety of clients in the community.
A Lake Mills resident since 2001, Riemer says she is elated and proud to have purchased the firm and devotes herself to continuing to realize William E. Kiessling, Jr.’s goal of being regarded as the premier probate, estate planning, real estate, elder law and tax preparation firm in Jefferson County.
Kiessling, Jr., joined his father’s law firm in 1966 and served the community until his death earlier this year. He was the city’s longest serving municipal court judge. Bill’s father, William E. Kiessling, Sr., started practicing in 1927.
“I love institutions that can withstand the test of time,” Riemer said of the practice. “Despite Bill’s illness and daily pain, he was a trooper and still came into the office every day including Saturdays, even though he did not feel the greatest. He did not stay all day but met with clients up until the Friday before he passed away.”
Though Bill has been gone nine months, Reimer said his office is still the same and his wife Erna continues working at the office on a part time basis handling estate planning document preparation and billing.
Other members of the team include Laurie Wollin Weber and Sue Behl Martin.
“He really wanted me to take care of his clients. He trusted me to do that well. I am committed to doing the best I can for them.”
Riemer will continue with estate planning, elder law, probate, guardianships, real estate, tax and small business advising.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.