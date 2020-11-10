Lake Mills High School was one of the few schools in the area that were able to offer full seasons for all sports.
“We were one of the few schools around who was able to get through everything,” said Stephen Considine, athletic director, told the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education Monday night. “We are just wrapping up our fall season. We went from 166 student athletes last year to 180 this year.”
He said they were worried due to the oddity of the fall season they may have less athletes, but that didn’t turn out the be the case. According to a survey of parents 98% said they were glad their student participated in sports.
Considine said the sports schedule was not affected with the district’s two week shift to virtual learning, students went back to class Tuesday.
Now the winter sports are getting ready to start.
“The big issue is with the mask mandate. Wrestlers and those on the court wouldn’t need them, but as soon as they came off the court they would have to put the mask back on,” Considine said if the state’s mask mandate is still in place.
The Capital Conference voted to have masks worn until at least Jan. 14.
“I can’t thank you enough for letting these students do this,” Considine said to the board.
In other business the board:
— Discussed leftover referendum funds that will be used to pave the area near the old soccer field and vocational buildings at Lake Mills High School.
— Approved summer school dates, which is planned to be in-person, for June 14-29 and July 5-July 20 with swimming lessons at Rock Lake.
— Approved the district safety plan.
— Approved two early graduation requests.
— Accepted $870 in gifts from community members.
