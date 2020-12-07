For those looking for a slice of normalcy for their children this Christmas season a socially distant visit with Santa, hosted by the Tyranena Ladies Club, will occur Saturday at the Lake Municipal Building, 200 Water St. in Lake Mills from 9 to 11 a.m.
This is the club’s 39th year hosting the breakfast.
“We began hosting in 1982,” said Natalie Raupp, co-chair Breakfast with Santa committee. “Tickets used to be $2 per person and it was initially held at Pier 4, which later became Hering's Sand Bar at Sandy Beach.”
After that time the club hosted the breakfast at Pine Knoll Supper Club and in recent memory at the Lake Mills American Legion.
“This year, in order to spread out and offer more space indoors with better ventilation, we are hosting at the municipal building, so that those who are waiting in line can all wait indoors safely and warmly,” she said.
The event will be by a free will donation only and no tickets are needed. Masks are required and the children will sit six feet in front of Santa. First come, first served.
“We will offer each person a year or older a continental breakfast to go of a cookie, string cheese, fruit and milk. Santa will also have treat bags for the kids.”
Those who are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay home.
