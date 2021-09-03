Preparing for disasters protects everyone you love, and ReadyWisconsin encourages people to take time during September to ensure they have the tools needed to respond to potential disasters and emergencies in their community. Gov. Tony Evers has declared September Preparedness Month in the state of Wisconsin.
“Every year, our state faces its share of floods, tornadoes and other emergencies,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “It’s critically important for Wisconsinites to make sure they’re prepared for emergencies that may arise and to take the necessary steps to protect their loved ones. This month, we’re helping do that by equipping folks with the skills and resources they need to remain safe during an emergency.”
As part of Preparedness Month, Wisconsinites should take the following actions:
Make A Plan – Develop a plan for how you and your loved ones will reach safety during any emergency. Know where your shelters at home, work and school are located or how you will safely leave the building. Practice going to those safe places. Also, make sure everyone knows how to contact each other if a disaster were to occur while you are separated.
Build A Kit – Kits should include enough non-perishable food, water, and medications to keep you safe for up to 72-hours. First aid supplies, a flashlight, and a NOAA Weather Radio, along with copies of insurance policies, prescriptions, and a list of important contact numbers, are also great inclusions. Store your kit in a location where you can access it quickly during an emergency.
Know Your Risk – Being prepared for disasters includes identifying the risks that exist in your community. This includes understanding the natural threats, such as tornadoes and local flood hazards, and man-made risks that may be nearby, such as industrial sites. Use that information to develop your emergency plans, the review and practice them with everyone in your home.
Teach Youth Preparedness – Disasters can be scary for kids. Help them feel more in control by talking about what they should do in an emergency. If you have a student in fourth or fifth grade, ask their teacher about participating in the Student Tools for Emergency Planning (STEP) program in their classroom during the school year. Information on this free program is available at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/step/.