The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation (GWCHF) is pleased to announce $1.88 million in strategic grants awarded this fall. Strategic grants initiated by the Foundation are based on the needs of the community and the momentum of community partners. The following investments align to GWCHF’s strategic priorities of supporting strong families, school readiness, school success, social emotional wellness, and healthy eating active living.
TalkReadPlay Center - $1.5 million installment
Opening in early 2022 at the renovated Watertown Public Library, the TalkReadPlay Center
will provide quality early learning opportunities while supporting parents and caregivers in helping their children grow and learn. This grant payment was made to the Watertown Public Library, which recently broke ground to build the Center.
Family Resource Network - $85,750
The Watertown Family Center is receiving support to build a Family Resource Network that will connect families to formal and informal community supports that nurture child development and build protective factors families need to thrive. The network’s home will reside in the TalkReadPlay Center.
Prevention Social Worker - $68,250
The human services departments in Jefferson and Dodge counties are implementing Community Response, a program designed to prevent child maltreatment and neglect by providing at-risk families with a dedicated prevention social worker. This grant is for the third year of the program in Jefferson County.
Playworks Active Recess - $59,000
The Watertown Unified, Dodgeland and Lake Mills Area school districts are receiving funds to continue programming with Playworks Active Recess, an organization that supports social emotional learning through active recess best practices.
Quality Improvement - $45,500
Studer Education, a nationally-recognized firm that helps school districts improve outcomes, is coaching the Watertown Unified and Dodgeland school districts in their third year of quality improvement processes that support student achievement, employee engagement, parent satisfaction, department performance and financial effectiveness.
Summer Learning Program - $33,600
This grant funded the Watertown Unified and Dodgeland school districts partnering with BellXcel, an evidence-based program that helps to eliminate summer learning slide among early elementary students reading below grade level.
Social Emotional Learning - $30,000
This grant supports the Watertown Unified School District with staffing needed to lead initiatives surrounding trauma-sensitive schools, mental health, and social emotional learning.
Pediatric Dental Access - $18,721
Of the 11,000 children in Dodge and Jefferson Counties covered by Medicaid, only 40% receive dental care in a given year, according to data from the Kids Count Database. This grant supports the third year of Church Health Services and Community Dental Clinic expanding access to pediatric dental care for children in need.
School Food Transformation - $15,000
The "fuel-up" nutrition program in the Johnson Creek School District continues in its third year, allowing the food service department to transition from traditional heat and serve food to healthier, scratch-cooked options with fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, low-fat dairy, and clean label foods.
Pyramid Model Coaching - $11,286
The Pyramid Model is an evidence-based early care and education framework that improves the social and emotional competence of young children. This grant allows the Wisconsin Alliance for Infant Mental Health to provide Pyramid Model coaching to support implementation at the Watertown Unified and Dodgeland school districts, Future All Star's Academy, Community Care Preschool & Child Care, Gingerbread Preschool & Child Care, Mary Linsmeier Schools - Watertown, and Willows Christian Child Care Center.
Parents as Teachers Online Curriculum - $8,945
This grant funds the Parents as Teachers curriculum for Jefferson County Birth to Three and its Dodge and Jefferson County public health home visiting partners. The curriculum helps to provide evidence-based supports to families with young children.
Early Education Shared Services Network Feasibility - $1,500
A grant to the Wisconsin Association for Early Care and Education funded a feasibility study to evaluate readiness for an Early Education Shared Service Network in Dodge & Jefferson counties. As a next step GWCHF and partners are exploring strategies to finance a shared services network over the long term.
Positive Parenting Program - $1,300
This grant supports Watertown Unified School District building capacity to deliver the Triple P - Positive Parenting Program to families. Families may sign up for free positive parenting offerings at talkreadplaywi.com/parenting.
“These grants are driven by a vision of a community where all children thrive in health, learning and life,” said GWCHF President & CEO Tina Crave. “We are extremely thankful to have so many partners who are working together to ensure that all children and families can thrive.”
For more information on the Foundation and its initiatives, visit watertownhealthfoundation.com.
