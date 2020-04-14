Amy Litscher is the newest member of the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education, after the results of the April 7 election were reported Monday night.
Litscher defeated Melissa Roglitz-Walker with 63.31% of the vote. She will be replacing Dr. Richard Mason who has served on the board for 12 years.
The unofficial results show:
Litscher — 1,722
Roglitz-Walker — 946
Litscher was the top vote getter in all townships and the city of Lake Mills apart from ward 4, which Roglitz-Walker won.
Litscher is a graduate of Lake Mills High School and the parent of a middle school student. She owns Saga Environmental and Engineering in Lake Mills and is a member of the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Mills Rotary Club and a member of the Lake Mills First Congregational UCC, among other groups.
Roglitz-Walker congratulated Litscher in a post on the Lake Mills Community network, writing, “I may have lost the race for the Lake Mills School Board seat tonight, but as a member of the community, I can honestly say that we all still won. I have known Amy Litscher since we were young kids. She is extremely competent, capable, and kind. I have no doubt that she will be a positive addition to our board and a fierce advocate for our schools. Congrats, Amy! And thank you to all who voted for me!”
Other members of the board are: David Roedl and Rachael Roglitz-Davies with terms expiring in 2021 and Robert Dimperio and Dr. Dawn Delaney with terms expiring in April 2022.
{td valign=”top” width=”623”}Amy Litscher Melissa Roglitz-Walker
{td valign=”top” width=”623”}
{td valign=”top” width=”623”}T. Aztalan W1 183 48
{td valign=”top” width=”623”}Lake Mills W1-3 436 193
{td valign=”top” width=”623”}Milford 132 75
{td valign=”top” width=”623”}Oakland W1-3 13 1
{td valign=”top” width=”623”}Waterloo W1 59 43
{td valign=”top” width=”623”}Watertown W1,2 9 2
{td valign=”top” width=”623”}Lake Mills W1,5,8 298 192
{td valign=”top” width=”623”}Lake Mills W2,6,7 418 186
{td valign=”top” width=”623”}Lake Mills W3 212 130
{td valign=”top” width=”623”}Lake Mills W4 62 94
{td valign=”top” width=”623”}
{td valign=”top” width=”623”}TOTALS 1722 964
