One of the most popular summer destinations in Lake Mills was demolished this week, starting Monday. The demolition of the restaurant building at Sandy Beach, most recently known as the Sand Bar, started Monday. A crew from HM Brandt LLC., was on site bringing down the building.
In September 2019, Jon Hering told the Leader he chose not to renew his lease for 2020, due to his health and the impending plan to bring down the building.
The Herings’ own Hering’s Fish Bowl here in Lake Mills, Hering’s Towne Inn in Jefferson, Lake Ripley Inn in Cambridge and various rental properties.
The city has a multi-phase plan for Sandy Beach over several years with the first phase involving relocating the boat launch and work on that plan by the city is ongoing. Plans for the restaurant were slated for phase two of the plan.
“The building is falling apart no doubt about it,” Hering said last year. “It was condemned a couple of years ago and they wanted to tear it down. We shared the cost 50/50 with the city for the upgrades. It was good for another 5 to 10 years. You can walk across the floor and feel soft spots. It’s time for a new building to go in and something to change down there.”
The city took ownership of the restaurant at Sandy Beach, formerly known as Pier Four, in 1977, after it was put up for sale by Lings Foods, Inc. The property was formerly owned by Milton Strauss and known as Sandy Beach Resort. The restaurant was leased to Morry Moore for five years then Patrick Frank, who was forced to surrender his lease early.
The building sat vacant from 1987-88 and then Bob Hein leased the building and opened the Sand Bar and eventually the lease was transferred to Jonathan Hering in 1993.
“We had multiple inspections starting in 2014 to 2018. All of the inspectors recommended there be a substantial amount of work done to the site,” said Steve Wilke, city manager in a memo to the city council earlier this year. “At this point in time the structural problems with the building are to the point where a remodel would be as much as tearing it down and restarting.”
The existing structure was most likely built in the 1930s and has gone through at least one fire. According to a memo by Wilke, the condition of the building has been an issue since the city purchased it.
“Razing the existing building, in my opinion, is the best option,” Wilke said at a meeting in January.
The council has said it would like to see another restaurant at the site but hasn’t yet specified what that would look like. Food trucks will be in place at the beach for the next several years during the summer months, so far the city has received two requests for proposal from Crawfish Junction and Coffee Van Go.
