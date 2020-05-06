The council agreed Tuesday night to proceed with the intent to sell surplus property located on the south side of the city.
The city purchased 1117 S. Main Street, a 0.419-acre lot that formerly operated as JJ’s Bar & Grill, from Jefferson County on or about Oct. 2, 2013, following a structure fire on the parcel in 2010 and subsequent tax foreclosure. The site was razed to grade in 2014.
“We accumulated the real estate to resell it to try and upgrade the south entrance of the city,” said Steve Wilke, city manager. “We’ve received an offer from an interested party. We think it’s time to move this real estate.”
The city has received an offer for both 1204 and 1117 S. Main St.
“If you don’t at least advertise it once and put signs up you get criticism that you gave someone a special deal,” Wilke said.
“We need to make sure it’s advertised out there,” Mike Foster, council president agreed.
“Anything we do is going to be an improvement over what was there,” Wilke said. “I think through the controls we have with site planning and zoning it will come along pretty well. We need to do some additional cleanup in the area.”
“Our site planning is a pretty complex process. I know people think we just put up the buildings we want to put up but that’s not how it works,” Wilke said.
“We have to bend over backwards to be transparent,” said Diann Fritsch, council vice president.
The council approved the conditional use permit for Dog and Shrub Distillery, LLC. 145 Industrial Dr.
“It’s a large property and they were asking for access to have alcoholic beverages anywhere on the property,” Foster said. “What they are asking for is on a day to day weekly basis is to be able to serve alcoholic beverages on certain areas of their property. For anything considered an event they would be required to get a permit.”
There will be a beer garden and game area on the property and the business is also looking at doing tours of the distillery.
“They will be using landscaping to control the zones,” Wilke said.
During the city manager’s report Wilke told the council the underground work on the final phase of the South Main Street project is done and the northbound lane will likely be poured next week.
The council voted to approve an ordinance allowing the city clerk to issue liquor licenses and operator’s licenses.
In other business the council:
— Approved board and committee appointments.
