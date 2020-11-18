The Lake Mills City Council approved the boundary and project plan for tax incremental district eight for downtown Lake Mills at a meeting Nov. 17.
“We did send a letter out to all the property owners within the boundary, said Dustin Wolff, of Mead & Hunt. “The focus of this TID was redevelopment of the now vacant Sentry site, but the TIF boundary is large because for the life of the TID we want to be able to help as many properties in and around the downtown area as we can with potential projects.”
Many different projects are possible including way-finding signs, sidewalk improvements, façade improvements, interior improvements and more.
“It’s very wide reaching. In creation of this district it does not commit the city to do any or all of these projects,” he said. “Any projects would come to the council before they would commence.”
As far as the graphics in the plan, which earlier in the year upset some citizens over their size and scale, are required by law.
“There are some graphics, by law we have to have graphics and charts in there to earmark what is possible for that area. We show some commercial and residential development focused on the Sentry site, those are representational for the development that could happen there.”
The process followed for all development in the city will always go before the Plan Commission and City Council for approval.
“The more value created at the Sentry site, the more dollars would be available to the district for projects. Having high value on the Sentry site is important because it’s very rare to have a vacant two-acre site in the heart of a historic downtown. Any development there does have to be sensitive to the historic concept of the downtown.”
Any developer will have to meet the standards of the city when it comes to the building projects in the downtown area.
“We hope for a combination of commercial and residential in the downtown and from there it’s up to a developer to prove to you their project meets with your approval.”
This is a pay as they go TID, similar to what’s being done on the south end of town and the Gundlach development at the Lake Mills Market site.
The TID will move forward to the Joint Review Board.
In a 3-1 vote the council approved the sale of property on the south side of Lake Mills at 1220 S. Main to VitaPlus.
“It is the property the city acquired from the Topel’s barn in the Highway 89 rebuild,” said Dan Drescher, city attorney.
Vita Plus has offered to purchase the 0.42-acre property for $25,500.
“It’s a good offer with regard to contingencies, it will close quickly.”
The property is a part of the TID #5.
“The main plan for the property is to buy it because it is adjacent property. We intend to clean up the site a little bit, take the trees down and have a cleaner corner. We have no plans to build on the site,” said Tony Newton, general manager VitaPlus.
The council approved a resolution for lead service lateral replacement funding from the Wisconsin Environmental Improvement fund.
“We are applying for the latest round of grant funding for residents to apply for funding to have their lead service laterals replaced,” said Paul Hermanson, director of public works. “This resolution is more of a formality. We’ve already applied for the funding.”
The city has about 260 lead laterals left to replace in the city. This grant will cover about 35 of the replacements.
It’s expected there will be about three years of funding through this program.
The council approved a resolution for the technical services associated with the expansion of Rock Lake Cemetery for about $15,000.
“Rock Lake Cemetery is starting to fill up,” said Rob Goetz, Parks and Forestry director. “We have about 200 spots left and some of them are in undesirable spots or are single plots. We’re getting to a point where we need to start moving into the area we have available. This just allows us to get a plan together for future development.”
The city already owns a field next to the cemetery.
“Columbarium’s have become more popular and you can fit more people in,” Goetz said. “I’ve been working with Greg McFarland, Rock Lake Cemetery sexton and Wayne Meitner, contractor, who digs graves at the cemetery on the general layout of the expansion.”
In other business the council:
— Approved a resolution to appoint an individual for the rest of the term for the vacant council position, due to the difficulties associated with seeking signatures right now due to the pandemic.
— Approved the annual Jefferson County Humane Society contract for $16,440.06.
— Approved an ordinance to amend municipal code for filing the council vacancy.
