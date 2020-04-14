The Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education met for its first virtual meeting Monday and authorized the administration to request the Department of Public Instruction waive the minimum number of instruction hours set in state statutes for this school year due to COVID-19 related school closure.
“This gives the administration the authority to fill out any paperwork for DPI’s minimum hours of instruction,” said Pam Streich, district administrator.
The Lake Mills Area School District is in its third week of virtual learning. Teachers are providing videos for their students and using the district’s curriculum. The schools have also been doing daily attendance as a way to keep track of students. For students with individualized education plans staff have been working hard to connect with those families, said Amanda Thompson, director of curriculum and instruction.
“I’m really impressed with the food service staff and the work they’ve been able to do,” said Wendy Brockert, business manager.
Brockert discussed a grant the district has applied for to help with costs associated with the food program that is currently going on due to COVID-19.
On April 8, food service staff gave out 3,600 meals, Streich said.
“I want to thank Real Hope Community Church for taking charge and feeding families while we were on Spring Break,” she said.
Streich discussed a survey that is going out to parents during the virtual learning process saying the district is analyzing that information.
“Everyone has really stepped up for the kids,” she said of all members of the school district staff including food service, bus drivers, teachers, all staff.
In other business the board:
— Approved Dean Health Insurance for the 2020-21 school year with a 0% increase.
— Approved Delta Dental for the 2020-21 school year.
— Approved hiring Brenda Morris as the LMC director and English teacher at Lake Mills High School.
“We were really excited she could accept this position and still teach AP English,” Streich said.
— Approved hiring Haley Stephens as a math teacher at Lake Mills Middle School.
— Accepted the reconsideration of retirement date for Glen Schuenke.
— Accepted the land use agreement with Roger and Beth Wiedenfeld for the FFA test plot on County Road B.
“They don’t charge us anything for the land and it’s been a great experience for these students,” Brockert said.
— Approved the 4K agreement with the Lake Mills United Methodist Church for next school year at a 2% increase.
— Approved the school nurse agreement with Fort HealthCare.
— Accepted a window replacement bid from Baker Glass in Fort Atkinson for $11,200 to replace windows at the high school.
— Approved a ventilation bid for the Lake Mills High School Varsity Boys Locker room from 1901 Inc. in Madison for $77,992.
The board accepted of 12,600 in gifts, many related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They came in quickly and unsolicited,” Streich said of the pandemic related gifts.
The board will meet Monday, April 27 for its reorganizational meeting. The next regular board of education meeting will be May 11.
